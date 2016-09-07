Books

September 7, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 13:32 IST

Glimpses of MS’s life

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

 M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebrations

arts, culture and entertainment

The qualities that made M.S.Subbulakshmi special shine through the pages of Veeyesvee’s work.

Veeyesvee’s book on the life history of M.S. Subbulakshmi is as lucid as it is vivid. In his own style, he has covered the happenings in a language that is simple and informal. Veeyesvee is a well-known playwright and was also a good music critic. He begins with the childhood days of M.S. in Madurai when she sang a Marathi bhajan nonchalantly in the midst of a

veena concert by her mother Shanmugavadivu. He remarks light-heartedly on how today some children are being dubbed prodigies by their parents and the media, with disillusionment coming later. The author recalls how M.S. was given the opportunity to sing in the Music Academy, Madras, in 1932 as a substitute for Ariyakkudi Ramanuja Iyengar. The elite rasikas of Mylapore who were sceptical in the beginning were spell-bound by her music. By this time, M.S. had become popular through her gramophone records, particularly her rendering of “Evarimata” in Khambodi, of Tyagaraja. The incidents in her life are narrated step by step.

The author eulogises her rigorous sadaka adhering strictly to tradition while being able to enthral audiences with her magical voice. Her implicit obedience to her husband, Sadasivam, who was the prime mover and her great devotion and dedication to music paved the way for her national and international fame and success. Insights are provided into how knowledgeably and well Sadasivam used to programme the songs for her concerts.

Entry into cinema

M.S.’s entry into the world of cinema and the persons responsible for her becoming a star are recalled succinctly. The author describes the films in which she acted and the rousing songs that made these films special. Experiences like the standing ovation she got from a western audience at an Edinburgh festival and her interaction with Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajaji are brought alive. The Mahatma was particularly drawn to M.S.’s rendering of ‘Hari Thuma Haro.’ The book does justice to the exceptional generosity of M.S. and Sadasivam, the multitude of benefit performances she gave and their philanthropic spirit. Aside from her great music, M.S.’s personal qualities, her kindness to children, her appreciation of other musicians, her respect for elders, her efficient home-making and wonderful hospitality – these shine through Veeyesvee’s pages.

The article was originally published on October 13, 2006. We're republishing it as a part of M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebrations.

More In: Books
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Reviews

Going down the rabbit hole

Snakes and ladders

Straight drive to stardom

Understanding Nehru’s legacy

At sea level

Coming of age in a kitchen

In Dyer territory

A story of violence

Tripura’s fight against insurgency

When memories speak

Know Your English

Know your english: August 15, 2016

Know Your English: August 8, 2016

Know Your English: August 1, 2016

Know Your English: July 25, 2016

Authors

The inclusive gaze

Written in our own words

Rowling pens new 'Harry Potter' short story ebooks

Nigeria’s women authors subvert tradition with love stories

‘Every word is powerful’

‘Reducing quantity to increase quality’

‘The parochial people are the majority’

Water spilling on every side

‘He was on the comeback trail’

Coming together at café philos

Books

‘Reducing quantity to increase quality’

‘The parochial people are the majority’

Going down the rabbit hole

The man behind the books

Snakes and ladders

What’s inside

Friends for a lifetime

Glimpses of MS’s life

A mouthful of sky

Fresh look into contemporary times

Columns

The man behind the books

When memories speak

Remembering 'Mappila Ramakatha' in Ramayana month

Rhyming in the rain

The hunt for Shapira’s scroll


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Books

Neyyattinkara Vasudevan

Song of struggle and success

'Chittaswaram', a biography of Neyyattinkara Vasudevan written by Krishnamoorthy, takes a detailed look at the life and career of the veteran, and the state of Carnatic music in Kerala during his lifetime. »