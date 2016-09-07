The qualities that made M.S.Subbulakshmi special shine through the pages of Veeyesvee’s work.

Veeyesvee’s book on the life history of M.S. Subbulakshmi is as lucid as it is vivid. In his own style, he has covered the happenings in a language that is simple and informal. Veeyesvee is a well-known playwright and was also a good music critic. He begins with the childhood days of M.S. in Madurai when she sang a Marathi bhajan nonchalantly in the midst of a

veena concert by her mother Shanmugavadivu. He remarks light-heartedly on how today some children are being dubbed prodigies by their parents and the media, with disillusionment coming later. The author recalls how M.S. was given the opportunity to sing in the Music Academy, Madras, in 1932 as a substitute for Ariyakkudi Ramanuja Iyengar. The elite rasikas of Mylapore who were sceptical in the beginning were spell-bound by her music. By this time, M.S. had become popular through her gramophone records, particularly her rendering of “Evarimata” in Khambodi, of Tyagaraja. The incidents in her life are narrated step by step.

The author eulogises her rigorous sadaka adhering strictly to tradition while being able to enthral audiences with her magical voice. Her implicit obedience to her husband, Sadasivam, who was the prime mover and her great devotion and dedication to music paved the way for her national and international fame and success. Insights are provided into how knowledgeably and well Sadasivam used to programme the songs for her concerts.

Entry into cinema

M.S.’s entry into the world of cinema and the persons responsible for her becoming a star are recalled succinctly. The author describes the films in which she acted and the rousing songs that made these films special. Experiences like the standing ovation she got from a western audience at an Edinburgh festival and her interaction with Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajaji are brought alive. The Mahatma was particularly drawn to M.S.’s rendering of ‘Hari Thuma Haro.’ The book does justice to the exceptional generosity of M.S. and Sadasivam, the multitude of benefit performances she gave and their philanthropic spirit. Aside from her great music, M.S.’s personal qualities, her kindness to children, her appreciation of other musicians, her respect for elders, her efficient home-making and wonderful hospitality – these shine through Veeyesvee’s pages.

