Weekly highlights from the world of words

Ahmedabad-based Navajivan Trust, an organisation founded by Mahatma Gandhi, has announced that it will publish a quarterly magazine prepared entirely by inmates of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, where Gandhi was lodged during the Independence struggle. The first issue of the magazine is nearing completion.

Six years after announcing that it would attempt to revise the language used in Enid Blyton’s books in order to better connect with younger audiences, Hachette has ended the experiment, stating that it was not received well by readers. Some of the changes made to the revised editions include the replacement of the word “tinker” with “traveller”, “mother and father” with “mum and dad” and “awful swotter” with “bookworm”.

Bangladeshi publisher, writer and activist Tutul has been chosen as this year's winner of the PEN International Writer of Courage Award. Tutul published and edited a magazine, Shuddhashar, which was widely recognised as a platform for young and free-thinking voices in his country. He was left critically injured after being attacked in his offices by Islamic fundamentalists in 2015.

The estate of T.S. Eliot and Faber & Faber have launched a new website, tseliot.com, that will feature a collection of unpublished letters, essays and numerous photographs that have never been available to the public before. The website will feature a number of rare items such as the first and last edition of Criterion, the journal edited by Eliot.

The National Book Trust is launching a new scheme titled the ‘Mahila Lekhak Protsahan Yojana’, under which it will publish the first work of female authors in English or any of the 22 Indian languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Authors below the age of 40 are eligible for participation. The scheme follows a similar initiative the NBT launched for younger people last year.

The Bengaluru book store Blossom Book House has opened a second outlet, down the road from its original premises on Church Street. The new 8,650 sq. ft store will sell a collection of used and new books.

Amish Tripathi, author of the Shiva trilogy, has announced that he will be penning two new books that are slated for a 2017 release. Westland will publish both titles, one of which is a sequel to Scion of Ikshvaku and the other, an unnamed non-fiction book — Tripathi’s first in the genre.