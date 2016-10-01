Weekly highlights from the world of words

Ghummakkad Narain, a travelling literature festival for children which was started in the memory of India’s first braille editor, Thakur Vishva Narain Singh, reached its city of origin, Dehradun, last week. The festival is held under the aegis of UNESCO and has been organised since 2010 by the NGOs, Nivesh and Himalayan Hub for Art, Culture and Heritage (HHACH), to support government efforts to provide right to education to every child. It aims to celebrate and inculcate the habit of reading with activities like creative writing, book reading, illustration workshops and puppet shows. The festival will travel to Shimla in October and to Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai in November.

*****

The Global Literary Festival Noida, held between September 22 and 24, kicked off with a musical recital by Shakeel Ahmed, followed by the release of the GLFN poster. The three-day event saw book releases, writers workshops, seminars, book readings and more. Several authors, celebrities and publishers attended the festival.

*****

The 14th edition of the 10-day National Book Fair in Lucknow that began on September 23 wraps up today. This year’s fair celebrated the theme of 'women empowerment', and attracted almost 100 publishers from across the country. Books in Urdu, English, Sanskrit and Hindi were displayed in 150 stalls and the fair also included other cultural events.

*****

Sony’s Columbia Pictures has announced that it is working on a motion picture based on the works of Beatrix Potter. The film, titled Peter Rabbit, will star James Corden as the voice of Peter, and Rose Byrne in the female lead role of “Bea”. Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki will also lend their voices. The film will be directed by Will Gluck and will feature a combination of live action and animation.

*****

Jordanian writer, Nahid Hattar, 56, was shot dead outside a court in the country’s capital of Amman ahead of a trial in which he faced charges of insulting Islam over an "offensive" cartoon. A suspect gunman, identified by the Jordanian media as Riad Abdullah was arrested at the scene. The cartoon, published on Hattar's Facebook account, depicted a bearded man smoking in bed with two women, asking God to bring him wine and cashews. Hattar defended the cartoon last month saying he had wanted to expose radical Islamists' view of heaven.

*****

Banned Books Week, the annual celebration of the freedom to read that aims to put a spotlight on censorship of reading material in the US, concluded on Saturday. This year’s event celebrated diversity, with over half of all books banned or challenged in the US having been written by diverse authors. Along with the Association of American Publishers, a group of publishing houses including Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Bloomsbury, Scholastic, and Sourcebooks will support Banned Books Week through social media pushes, book giveaways, and various other methods.

*****

Cartoonist Gene Luen Yang, author of the YA graphic novels American Born Chinese and Boxers and Saints, both nominated for National Book Awards, was among 23 recipients of this year’s MacArthur fellowships – the so-called Genius Grants. Yang will receive $625,000 over the course of five years, with “no strings attached.” The fellowship is awarded to “individuals who show exceptional creativity in their work and the prospect for still more in the future.” The grants are designed to give the recipients “flexibility to pursue their own artistic, intellectual, and professional activities,” according to the foundation’s guidelines.