Part of the original trio of the UK’s atheist brigade, along with Richard Dawkins and the late Christopher Hitchens, philosopher A.C. Grayling is probably as famous as a workaholic (he has published over 30 books) as he is for his mane of white hair. In his latest book, The Age of Genius, he claims that the 17th century is the defining epoch in the story of the human mind. In an approach that is largely panoramic and Eurocentric, he examines the century’s tumults — the Thirty Years’ War, the proliferation of Protestant sects, the move from magic to science, and the people he considers the “midwives of the modern mind” — Francis Bacon, Marin Mersenne and René Descartes. Grayling was born in Zambia and discovered Plato when he was 12. He believes that philosophy is a licence, “an invitation to stick your nose into everything, because it all feeds into this great endeavour to try and understand what you think about the world and how to live in it.” Part of the original trio of the UK’s atheist brigade along with Richard Dawkins and the late Christopher Hitchens, Grayling is probably as famous for being a workaholic (he has published over 30 books) as he is for his mane of white hair. We met at the New College of the Humanities in London where he teaches, to discuss migration, time travel and more.

You have an aerial approach to history. You talk about how around the time the Dutch were being given the island of Manhattan, William Harvey was announcing his results on the circulation of blood and hundreds of women were being burned as witches in Ferdinand’s empire. Why this approach?

Within the community of people who take an interest in history, there are quarrels about what the point and purpose of history is. If you look at the reviews of this book you’ll see they fall into two categories — those who hate the book and those who love the book. The former tend to be empirical historians and the latter, historians of ideas. No middle ground whatsoever. Historians of ideas and philosophers are interested in looking at the way ideas impact society and change things, how ideas evolve and how they influence one another. I think that the clarification of our ideas, the way we interpret or see the world as a whole has a great deal to do with the dominating driving concepts that lie at the foundations of this way of thinking about things. So that is why I do history the way that I do it.

You have said that a time of conflict can nourish great genius.

Conflict allows ideas and people to move around and get into contact with one another. The reformation divided Europe into Protestant and Catholic parts. In the Protestant part, there was increased liberty of thought. You got all this magic and mysticism and kabbalah, and boiling out of that came science and philosophy because some sensible people thought some of what they’re doing is okay but a lot of it is nonsense. But in the Catholic part, they clamped down, they burned people at the stake, they put Galileo on trial. So if there hadn’t been that tumult, then that iron grip on the development of ideas that you see in the Catholic part of Europe would have persisted all over Europe and we wouldn’t have had the 17th century revolution in science and philosophy. One other lesson that we can get from this is how can we get those great advances in societies and intellectual life without having the conflict.

How would we examine our own century in that case? We too live in a time of extreme conflict…

First, a philosophical response to “we live in a time of extreme conflict.” Yes and No. If you think about the death and destruction going on in the Middle East, Pakistan, Afghanistan… it doesn’t compare to the First World War or the Second World War. We’re constantly barraged by news, so it’s very anxiety provoking. In the Islamic world, almost all the violence and death and mayhem is Muslim on Muslim. The terrorist activity outside is a splash. We think of it as being the main issue when there’s a terrorist attack in Paris or New York, but actually it’s just a by-blow of something happening inside the Islamic world, where these tensions have become unendurable. It could be the Muslim world’s equivalent of the 17th century, where Shi’as and Sunnis are struggling to find a way of living with each other and dealing with a functionally secular global domain in which they are a kind of anomaly.

Philosophically, how can we approach the issue of migration?

The long view is informative here. If you point out that everybody in the U.K. is descended from a migrant it should wake people up because the movement of peoples around the planet in response to conflict and climate change is commonplace.

The U.S. and Australia are the results of massive migrant inflows completely swamping the native population, and so this idea that you can be descended from someone who, not very long ago wiped out the aboriginal population, and then complain about having new migrants seems a deep sort of unfairness. But there are also mistakes about understanding what migrants are like, why they migrate, what their problems are at home. Unfortunately, it’s the more parochially-minded people who make up the majority of electorates. They vote governments in and out, and this is one of the great weaknesses of democracies because it only works if you have an informed, long-term, altruistic bunch of people. But that’s not what your average voter is like.

So this fear about foreignness is a sort of limitation — on the imagination, on moral sensitivity? I don’t know. But it’s a problem because [migration] is going to happen more.

What are your thoughts on the present current Pope?

As you know, I’m not constitutionally interested in popes particularly. I quite like anybody who has real concern for the poor and the oppressed, but I have a rather Machiavellian reason for thinking that — the fact that this pope is so concerned with poverty will weaken the papacy because all the vested interests and American Catholics etc. are not going to be pleased when the Pope says that they should start behaving better. But I honour anyone who has that kind of sensitivity.

Say time travel could happen, which age would you like to go back to?

I wouldn’t mind going back to the 18th century, if I could take my dentist with me. But actually I wouldn’t want to live in any other part of history than now, and any other part than the Western-influenced world if I were a woman.

I think that’s a very powerful reason for thinking that our time is a time that represents an advance over the way things were in the past and has the potential to increase and spread that advance despite the terrible things happening in some parts of the world.