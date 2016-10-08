The Marrakesh Treaty, which addresses the scarcity of books available to visually impaired readers came into force on September 30. It adds a set of mandatory exceptions to existing copyright law to benefit those who are unable to read printed books due to physical disabilities. With the ratification of the treaty, organisations that cater to print-impaired readers can now produce books in Braille or other user-friendly formats without seeking the permission of publishers or copyright holders.

***

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe have announced a partnership to work together on variable fonts. Variable fonts provide the flexibility of multiple fonts in a single file by adapting dynamically to the device or platform they are being used on. They allow space to be saved and for a single font to be used universally.

***

The German Publishers and Booksellers Association start-up accelerator for the book and media industry called ContentShift, has selected a final short-list of six start-ups that will be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair. The initiative is designed to “foster innovation in the content industry.” The winning start-up will receive at €10,000 award and a year’s paid membership in the Börsenverein’s start-up programme.

***

Video game studio Ubisoft has created a new internal division, Ubisoft Publishing, to publish books related to its biggest game franchises. Its first title, Assassin’s Creed: Heresy — which is expected to release on November 15 — “interweaves the story of a modern-day Templar with a 14th century narrative involving Joan of Arc.”

***

Twenty years after Arundhati Roy won the 1997 Booker prize for her debut novel The God of Small Things, the Indian novelist’s second, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, is set to be published in 2017. Roy has published a wide range of non-fiction, covering topics from the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan to a condemnation of India’s nuclear tests, since she won the Booker in 1997 for her story of twins Rahel and Estha growing up in Kerala. But, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness will be only her second novel.

***

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against the Hyderabad-based academic journal publisher OMICS Group and two of its subsidiaries, saying the publisher deceives scholars and misrepresents the editorial rigour of its journals. The complaint marks the first time the FTC has gone after what are often known as “predatory” publishers.

***

Litsy is a new social network that is generating buzz among readers. The platform is best described as a cross between Instagram, Twitter, and Goodreads, because of its highly visual, short-form, and book-centric nature. Litsy made its debut this spring as an iOS app.