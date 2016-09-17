Innovation guru Anil Gupta traces his life through the story of his quest for India’s unknown innovators and their fantastic inventions

Starting in the 1980s, Professor Anil Gupta spearheaded one of the world’s largest movements to identify, document, and reward “grassroots” innovators — people without a scientific or technical background who have come up with ingenious solutions to problems they faced, using the meagre resources they had at their disposal. Many of these innovators are discovered through shodh yatras or missions of discovery, which involve a one-week walk through a district in different parts of the country. By recognising innovators in their own environments, the shodh yatra is an important catalyst for further innovation.

Initiated as a voluntary ‘Honeybee’ network, the movement was recognised by the government at the turn of the millennium through the creation of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

This book is more than the story of the evolution of the grassroots innovation movement in India. It reflects Gupta’s philosophical quest as he explores what innovation is all about; the asymmetry in the opportunities open to the individual and the corporate inventor; and the paradoxes posed by the chasm between innovators and users.

Gupta focuses on the importance of samvedana (closest English translation: empathy) and srijansheelta (creativity) in driving meaningful innovation. Having seen individuals with hardly any wealth or income pursue their artistic or creative impulses, he questions Maslow’s hierarchy and asserts that people can self-actualise without meeting their basic needs.

Life’s experiences play an important role in the path one takes, if only one is sensitive to stimuli. This is as true for the innovators described in the book as it is for Gupta himself. Trained as an agricultural scientist, his early experiences researching agricultural systems in India and Bangladesh brought home to him the fact that many resourceful farmers were finding smart ways to tackle pests and other challenges. These farmers may not know why their solutions work, but they are practical, and persistent enough to get results. The formal agriculture research and extension system, however, tends to ignore these innovations, and instead practises a one-way knowledge transfer. Further, Gupta realised that researchers like himself took a lot from the people they studied without giving back or even acknowledging the help received. These asymmetries became the trigger for what was to become his life’s mission.

With its inherent groundedness, the grassroots movement has coalesced with two important strands of contemporary innovation — sustainability and frugality. According to Professor Gupta, 90 per cent of the mechanical innovations created by grassroots innovators use second-hand parts, thus inherently promoting re-use and recycling. Grassroots innovations also tend to be broad in their scope, addressing multiple problems at once.

Over the years, Gupta and his team have created a dense network of organisations, each to specifically further a particular aspect of the grassroots innovation process.

The results have been impressive. More than 70 technologies have been commercialised, 700 patents have been filed on behalf of their inventors, and another 10,000 innovations placed in the public domain. These commercialisation efforts have resulted in the development of important new concepts like the Technology Commons — while person-to-person knowledge transfer is encouraged without a fee, person-to-firm knowledge transfer requires licensing protocols.

An important issue that Gupta highlights is the institutional inertia towards everyday problems that people face. Sensitising our youth to these problems — much as Gupta was sensitised early in his career — is essential to make sure that innovation is focused on the right problems. For instance, women transplanting rice stand for long hours in water and those plucking tea leaves maintain an ergonomically poor posture for hours. These traditional occupations have considerable scope to be made more people-friendly, but there is a fundamental disconnect between our formal innovation system and the real problems people face.

Many grassroots innovators, however, have taken up such problems with impressive results, such as the Santi (motorcycle-based plough) and the mechanisation of the Asu process used to make the intricate weave of Pochampalli sarees. As the subtitle of this book evocatively describes, minds on the margin are not marginal minds.

Having admired Gupta for his passion and energy over the last 25 years, it’s sad to see a note of bitterness creeping into his discourse — about grassroots innovators not being given their due; about the government’s stinginess in funding the NIF; and about people having unreasonable expectations of the grassroots innovation movement. He points to repeated failures of the government to tap into the reservoir of creative talent that exists across India: NREGA provides opportunities only for unskilled labour, why can’t it offer support for demonstrated creative capabilities? Why should the government’s innovation funding favour companies over individuals?

But I am glad that Gupta has finally got around to capturing his experiences in print. This book provides fertile ground for the inventor seeking motivation to press on in her quest and for the academic seeking a socially-relevant mission. For the policy-maker, it is a reminder that people matter. And, last but not the least, for the uninitiated, this book offers several inspiring stories of ordinary people in India who have done extraordinary things.

Grassroots Innovation: Minds on the Margin are not Marginal Minds; Anil K. Gupta, Random House, Rs. 599.

Rishikesha T. Krishnan is Director, Indian Institute of Management, Indore.