Reading Room

Trafficking of Women and Children; Joshua N. Aston, Oxford University Press, £29.99.

In addition to being one of the fastest growing organised crimes in the world, human trafficking is a ruthless and thriving business. This industry, with billions of dollars in net worth, pushes millions of adults and children into commercial sexual servitude, forced labour, and bonded labour. In this book, Joshua Nathan Aston studies the severity of human trafficking, its transnational networks, and the impact of international criminal and humanitarian laws in dealing with the crime.

***

Garrisoned Minds: Women and Armed Conflict in South Asia; Laxmi Murthy and Mitu Varma, Speaking Tiger, Rs. 499.

In this book, 12 journalists explore the impact of militarisation on the lives of women in four conflict-affected zones of South Asia — Pakistan, Nepal, Northeast India and Kashmir. The essays include evocative accounts of women’s personal lives during combat and while travelling through the changing political landscape.

***

Spell of the Tiger: The Man-Eaters of Sundarbans; S.Y. Montgomery, Aleph, Rs. 299.

With the skill of a naturalist and the spirit of a mystic, the author reveals the delicate balance of Sundarbans life, explores the mix of worship and fear that offers tigers unique protection there, and unlocks some surprising answers about why people at risk of becoming prey might consider their predator a god.

***

‘A Drop of Love’: Memoir of Saint Teresa; M.G. Devasahayam, Alaihal Media Books, Rs. 150.

The book speaks the truth about Mother Teresa — the person that she was and the life that she lived. The author achieves the balance of writing from one’s heart, yet not getting carried away by one’s emotions. The book has letters of appreciation from people whose lives have been touched by Mother Teresa.

***

Daughters of Jorasanko; Aruna Chakravarti, HarperCollins, Rs. 399.

The book, a sequel to Jorasanko, explores Rabindranath Tagore’s engagement with the freedom movement and his vision for holistic education. It brings to life his latter-day muses Ranu Adhikari and Victoria Ocampo, and maps the histories of the Tagore women, while describing the twilight years of one of the greatest luminaries of our times.

***

Remember Death; Ankush Saikia, Penquin, Rs. 399.

A fast-paced thriller in which detective Arjun Arora is summoned to Mumbai to track down an air hostess who has allegedly killed a bar dancer and vanished with a large sum of money. The search for Agnes Pereira sets Arjun on a nationwide hunt that spirals out of control at one point.