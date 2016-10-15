New titles to look forward to...

The Spy; Paulo Coelho, trs Zoë Perry, Penguin Random House India, Rs. 299.

When Mata Hari arrived in Paris she was penniless. Within months she was the most celebrated woman in the city, successful as a dancer and courtesan. This is an unforgettable story of a woman who dared to defy convention and paid the ultimate price.

Born to Run; Bruce Springsteen, Simon & Schuster, Rs. 799.

Written over seven years, Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography is a riveting first-person account of the life of a musician at the peak of his powers during the height of the rock and roll era. It traces his journey from the suburbs of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll hall of Fame. Told in typically informal Springsteen fashion, with no detail spared, the book is a fascinating insight into one of the most celebrated performers of his generation.

Olympus; Devdutt Pattnaik, Penguin Random House India, Rs. 499.

Is there a connection between Greek and Hindu mythology? Does it have something to do with a common Indo-European root and an exchange of ideas? Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik turns to ancient Greek tales and explores a new world of stories.

India’s Defence Preparedness; ed Shrikant Paranjpe, Pentagon Press, Rs. 795.

A discourse on the making of a national security policy, its political implications and the role of the State and private sector in defence production are covered in this book. Defence preparedness in the context of Pakistan and China are covered in detail.

Death Anniversary; K.P. Ramanunni, trs Yaseen Ashraf, Oxford University Press, Rs. 550.

Damu falls to a violent death under the wheels of a train. In a parallel existence in Madras, he feels stifled, both at work and at home. Shuttling between the past and the present, and mixing the real with the delusional, Death Anniversary suggests that losing the will to live is akin to death.

Subcontinental Drift: Four Decades Adrift in India and Beyond; Murray Laurence, Aleph, Rs. 399.

Murray Laurence first travelled through India in the 1970s, and for the next 40 years he kept returning over and over again. Mystifying rules and a myriad other encounters ensured every trip he made was memorable. Closely observed, his account of India is a tribute to the country and its people.