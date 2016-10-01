New titles to look forward to

Immortal; Krishna Udayasankar, Hachette, Rs. 399.

Professor Bharadvaj is more than just another whisky-loving, gun-toting historian-for-hire. He is Asvatthama – the cursed immortal, the man who cannot die.He has spent many lifetimes — and identities — searching for the Vajra, in a bid to unearth the secret to unending life and has nearly given up. Yet, as the evidence of its existence becomes increasingly compelling, the Professorgets drawn in all over again.

Harivamsha; trs Bibek Debroy, Penguin, Rs. 599.

As an epilogue to Mahabharata, the Harivamsha further elaborates on the myriad conflicts of dharma and the struggle between good and evil. Stories abound — from the cosmogony of the universe to the legends of the solar and lunar dynasties and even a foreshadowing of kali yuga in the future. At the centre of it allis the mercurial figure of Krishna, whose miraculous lifeis recounted in vivid detail

Alms in the Name of a Blind Horse; Gurdial Singh, trs Rana Nayar, Rupa, Rs. 195.

On the day of the lunar and solar eclipse, Dalits go around asking for the alms in the name of the blind horse. The events of this novel are confined to one such day in the lives of its central characters — Melu, his bapu, his Chacha Partapa. It is believed that poor and marginalized characters like them lead banal and uneventful lives. Exploding this myth, Gurdial Singh creates a ‘whirlpool of a novella’ that unfolds over a single fateful day.

The New Jurisprudence; Justice P.B. Mukharji, Eastern Law House, Rs. 1,495.

Jurisprudence, the study of the first principles of natural law, is a discipline that is constantly evolving. This new volume, is a treatise intended to help the reader stay on top of developments by delving into several aspects of modern law including legislative, constitutional, economic, international, common law, equity, matriomonial, company, taxation and administrative jurisprudence.

China, Japan, and Senkaku Islands; Monika Chansoria, Knowledge World, Rs. 980.

The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea have assumed great geopolitical significance against the backdrop of rising Chinese power and the US pivot to Asia. Dr. Chansoria’s book chronicles the history of Sino-Japanese relations in the context of the disputed islands. It provides deep insights into the evolving strategic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region over the coming decades.

Walking the Himalayas; Levison Wood, Hachette, Rs. 699.

Army veteran, explorer amd journalist Levison Wood takes on the world’s tallest peaks in this gripping book that tells the story of his journey on foot across the entire length of the Himalayas from Afganistan to Bhutan. It is a personal story of discovery, in which forges bonds, uncovers hidden stories and reveals the history of the history of the mountains.