Indians have an emotional connect with Subhash Chandra Bose. In January 1941, after he left to wage a war to liberate Indians from the British rule, he disappeared, causing an unending mystery.

What would have happened if Bose had taken over as the first Prime Minister of Independent India?

Subhash Bose: India’s First Prime Minister?; U.V. Singh, Pentagon Press, Rs. 595.

This is the story of the first 16 years in the life of Sorajjem. It is also the story of the sufferings of her community, the Malas. Written in 1973, it is one of the early Telugu novels written by a non-Dalit writer that depicts the problems faced by the Dalits.

Sorajjem; Akkineni Kutumbarao, trs by Alladi Uma and M. Sridhar, Orient BlackSwan, price not mentioned.

The book examines the broad tropes of Husain’s films, and also the enduring song-and-dance sequences that were essential to his cinema. Through interviews with a number of prominent industry insiders, the book contexualises Husain’s legacy.

Music Masti Modernity: The Cinema of Nasir Husain; Akshay Manwani, HarperCollins, Rs. 599.

The grim walls of jail provided the place and time to the Nehrus to reflect on and give direction to the nationalist struggle. It was Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership that guided India on to the world stage as a modern nation.

When Stone Walls Cry: The Nehrus in Prison; Mushirul Hasan, Oxford University Press, Rs. 695.

This is the story of Rustam-E-Hind Dara Singh, the first Indian wrestler to fight the toughest in the world - King Kong, Ray Golden, Lou Thesz and Ray Apollon - and emerge as the invincible world champion.

Deedara aka Dara Singh!; Seema Sonik Alimchand, Westland Ltd., price not mentioned.

This is so not the marriage Tina Raja signed up for. Her best friend Kanchan is mooning over a guy, her sister Oli may be in love for the 84th time, and her blog readers are lecherous pervs. This comedy is a chronicle of Tina’s quest for love, lust and understanding.

Happily Never After; Jane De Suza, HarperCollins, Rs. 299.