New book titles to look forward to this week

Loitering with Intent; Ritu Menon, Speaking Tiger, Rs. 299

Publisher by profession and traveller by vocation, Ritu Menon takes the reader on a journey in this book. Her experiences of wine-tasting in France, discovering the Buddha in Myanmar, walking the streets of Egypt and sipping tea in England are interspersed with the people and politics that her travel throws up, presenting a immersive portrait of the places and moments that she experienced.

A Season for Martyrs; Bina Shah, Speaking Tiger, Rs. 350

The last three months of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s life are told through the eyes of a young television journalist in Bina Shah’s confessional novel, A Season for Martyrs. It stars Ali Sikandar, the reporter son of a wealthy landowner who is assigned to cover Bhutto, but finds himself swept up in political currents far stronger than him.

The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad; Twinkle Khanna, Juggernaut, Rs. 299

Former actress Twinkle Khanna’s second book, Lakshmi Prasad is a collection of four short stories set in rural India with a common feminist thread. The stories of the young girl who transforms her village with a revolutionary idea, the woman who finds love in old age, the man who is obsessed with sanitary napkins and the young lady who’s looking for love among her many marriages are all sprinkled with fine wit and represent great cultural commentary.

The Economy of Bikaner State; Kanti Lal Mathur, LG Publishers Distributors, Rs. 995

An in-depth study of all sectors of the economy of Bikaner between 1746 and 1828, this book is a comprehensive resource on Bikaner written by Kanti Lal Mathur, a Senior Academic Fellow with ICHR and former head of the History Department at JNV University, Jodhpur. It draws upon all available archival sources to explore the functioning of the desert state and its interaction with the imperial Mughal power.

Quality Management in Higher Education; Marmar Mukhopadhyay, Sage Publishing, Rs. 995

Despite the fact that India is home to the third largest higher education sector in the world, it has no university ranked in the world’s top 100. Marmar Mukhopadhyay posits that the problem lies in quality management and presents a guide to dealing with the issue by combining generic methods with specific mechanisms for effective improvement at the institutional level.

Journey After Midnight; Ujjal Dosanjh, Speaking Tiger, Rs. 750

Canadian politician Ujjal Dosanjh’s autobiography is the remarkable story of a boy born in rural Punjab who went on to become the first person of Indian origian to lead a government in the western world. He writes with candour about issues related to migration, identity, justice for vulnerable communities and his dedication to the ideals of democracy.