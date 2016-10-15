Weekly highlights from the world of words

HarperCollins Publishers India has announced the launch of its official YouTube channel, Harper Broadcast. Hosted by TV anchor and author, Amrita Tripathi, Harper Broadcast will showcase celebrated authors, book reviews, plot trailers, cover reveals and interviews.

A group of international publishing houses and publisher associations, including heavyweights like Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, Taylor & Francis, Association of Publishers in India, Federation of India Publishers and Indian Reprographic Rights Organisation, has said it will file an appeal against a Delhi High Court judgment rejecting its plea against the sale of photocopies of textbooks.

Pan Macmillan will publish Sir Elton John’s autobiography alongside sister company Henry Holt in New York. The book will hit the stands globally in 2019. The book will be the first and only official autobiography of the multiple Grammy-winning international singer-songwriter. It is being written by Sir Elton with writer and music critic Alex Petridis as a “no holds barred account” of his life and work.

David Walliams’ next children’s book The Midnight Gang will be released on November 3. HarperCollins Children’s Books will publish the novel in hardback. “It tells the story of five children trapped in a hospital ward, all longing for adventure,” says the author. Walliams’ last book was a picture title called There’s a Snake in my School.

Christian Trimmer has been named editorial director of the Henry Holt Books for Young Readers imprint run by Macmillan Children’s Publishing. He is currently executive editor at Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, and will join the company on November 7. Laura Godwin, the current vice-president and publisher at Henry Holt, will launch her own imprint called Godwin Books.

Trapeze, an imprint of U.K. publisher Orion, has won a five-way auction to sign the debut novel We Own the Sky by Luke Allnutt, who began writing in 2013 after being diagnosed with cancer. The novel has secured deals worth almost £1m in 10 countries, with further deals pending. Orion has U.K. and Commonwealth (excluding Canada) rights, and will publish in 2018. Park Row Books (Harlequin/ HarperCollins) signed U.S. rights to the novel in a six-figure preempt, and plans to publish the book in winter 2018.

Americans’ appetite for reading books has not slowed in recent years, according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Sixty-five per cent of adults in the United States said they had read a printed book in the past year, the same percentage that said so in 2012. When you add in ebooks and audiobooks, the number that said they had read a book in printed or electronic format in the past 12 months rose to 73 per cent, compared with 74 per cent in 2012.

Sex & the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is launching a publishing imprint called SJP. The 51-year-old actress will be the editorial director of the imprint, floated by Hogarth and will aim to bring out three to four novels a year.