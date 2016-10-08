Arunava Sinha, who recently translated a volume of Bengali short stories, talks of the need to build an ecosystem to teach translated Indian literature in universities

Arunava Sinha’s The Greatest Bengali Stories Ever Told comes with a caveat. In his introduction, he writes that the short stories in this collection have been chosen not according to literary canons or eras or any other form of “critical sieving”, but simply because these are stories that have loomed large in his life, and that he loves. Translated into English over a period of five years, the stories are ordered chronologically from Tagore’s The Kabuliwala to Amar Mitra’s Air and Water, and Sinha believes they act as a map, allowing a younger generation to rediscover and reconnect with a legacy of reading. We spoke about the continuance of the Bengali short story, about melancholy and being unambitious. Excerpts from an interview:

You say you chose these stories because there’s a quality that haunts the characters, a sense of something missing. Why is this appealing to you?

I probably need to psychoanalyse myself for that but it resonates with something within me. It’s a very personal response but in some ways anybody who’s involved with writing, whether it’s your own work or translations, I think there’s always a seeking. I’m not trying to over-intellectualise it, but there’s always something out of your reach, and then there are certain aspects of my life that fit in with this whole business of looking and not finding.

Many of these stories are to do with families and hierarchies; would you agree that there’s a lot of social commentary worked in here as well?

Bengal is a small piece of land with 160 million people, very densely packed, so there’s not much scope for isolation. Every-thing is within the context of the people around you, so you can’t take that out of any piece of fiction that’s written there. And yes, anything that’s been written has always been trying to say that all is not right, something needs to change. I suppose if that hadn’t been there, why would you write? We’d be doing sunshine good morning reports. I’d say there’s almost no problem of family that India or South East Asia has faced that has not been a powerful one in Bengal as well. Apply any kind of guillotine, you’ll find that Bengal fits in somewhere.

Could you talk about the continuance of the Bengali short story because the youngest entrant in your anthology was born in 1951. What happens after that?

It proceeds to go in different directions — one direction is the very conventional, Maupassant/ O. Henry school — small settings, small canvas, straightforward narration, which feeds into the non-demanding reader. The other school has moved in specific areas of women’s rights, feminism, some motives of behaviour and liberation both in terms of sexual, economic and social choices, but it’s still conventional narration. And then there’s the third school, which is very experimental, which does away with form or structure, and which probably writes only for its own members, and can sometimes be quite baffling and opaque. It’s been hard to find people who have written consistently outstanding short fiction. Also, you have to give it a little bit of time. Some stories might appeal to you in the here and now, but a few years down the line they might appear tame.

Were there particular writers you found easier or more difficult to translate?

Buddhadeva Bose’s words resonate with me in the most satisfying way. It’s like when you’re trying to sing and the song just falls into place, it doesn’t mean the song is easy, but it’s just right for you. He’s one of those writers whose rhythms seem to match mine, whereas some writers’ work never seems to end, you know? (laughs). Nabarun Bhattacharya was difficult simply because his language has so much energy, and it’s so street, it’s tough. His mother, Mahasweta Devi, also carried a certain kind of energy, and to translate them it’s almost like method acting — you literally have to work up a body of sweat as you’re translating, because you need that same energy to flow from beginning to end.

There was one sentence from Satyajit Ray’s Two Magicians which stayed with me. “Being Bengali didn’t mean being unambitious.” Do you think short stories can provide a glimpse into a particular community, in terms of characterising?

It’s a good point. What it does, the short story, is more of a snapshot, right? It’s capturing a society and the people at a particular point of time. Each of them convey a photographic image to me of some kind, so it’s very helpful that way. It’s difficult to be an insider and to think of what it might be like for someone who’s standing outside, who’s not a Bengali, the only race in the world with a word to describe the other.

Am I right in thinking there’s a special place for melancholy in Bengali literature?

I think the question would be, is there a place for joy? (Laughs). So much melancholy! That line of Ray’s of being unambitious — it’s quite right, because for a long time the idea was that you cannot overcome your limitations of space and time that you’ve been born into, so you better make the most of it and find your fulfilment in art and literature and relationships and so on, but your work and career are not necessarily going to be the defining elements of your life. While this was the common thread, in more perceptive minds there was a sense that there is a big gap between potential and actual achievement and also a stoic acceptance of this, and I think that’s what led to the melancholy.

So, it’s connected, the lack of ambition and the melancholy?

Yes, somewhere this notion that big change will not happen and with that acceptance comes this sense of gloom, which then, when channelled in artistic terms, comes up with a very fine sensibility rather than just a pouring out of angst. With the political enlightenment of the 1960s onwards, people started changing rather than accepting. You would probably therefore see more anger, more rebellion, louder voices in the second half of the book.

Yes, there’s a sense of opening up in the later stories, even in terms of language, it suddenly starts to feel more modern.

From the 1960s, there was much more of a plugging into what was going on elsewhere in the world both politically and artistically. So what happened in Vietnam fired an entire generation. Simultaneously, there was experimental writing. So when Allen Ginsberg visited Calcutta, he became a big influence on people like Sunil Gangopadhyay, and for the first time they sort of started thinking it’s all right to play with what you’re writing and give vent to other things rather than just a fine, classical sensibility. Of course, you also had more middle class and subaltern voices, it wasn’t just the privileged people writing.

What can you say about the state of translation in India today. Is it enough?

It’s never enough even though it’s better than it was five or 10 years ago. I have two hopes. One is that Indian universities will start teaching Indian literature in translation in a systematic way. Aruni Kashyap and I taught a course on Indian literature in translation at Ashoka University recently, and the response from the students was amazing. They said for the first time they realised that literature was about our lives; they didn’t have that sense earlier. Second, I’m hoping that all writers who write in English will be able to read this stuff and carry on this tradition. I have a feeling Indian writers in English sometimes find themselves a little adrift, and I’m hoping that this large body of translations will help to place them on a literary historical level.