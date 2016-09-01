Books

Thiruvananthapuram, September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 10:40 IST
Book review

In solidarity

'Idiminnalulkalude Pranayam'
'Idiminnalulkalude Pranayam'
Malayalam literature

Although the Palestinian issue is widely discussed in Kerala, this remarkable short novel by Parakkadavu is perhaps the first one delving into the predicament of the Palestinians and in absolute solidarity with their struggle. The romantic novel is like a Haiku poem, narrating the theme in brief chapters dispersed with allegorical references and it has 15 brilliant illustrations by Bhagyanath. The narrative is a captivating read that captures the spirit of resistance of the Palestinians against Israeli occupation. The lover in the novel, Farnaz, sets the tone of the storyline by quoting the Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Even during their romantic chatting, the lovers place their dedication for Palestine on a higher pedestal than their own adoration. Farnaz tells Alamiya, about his love for her, “I love you very, very much. But I love Palestine much more than you.” He quotes Mourid Barghouti’s verses about romance refining people with time. Alamiya assures total solidarity for their common cause. Their love and relation are strengthened by the history and culture and the tragedies of Palestine.

While recollecting a dreamy night the lovers spent together, before the martyrdom of Faranaz, Alamiya recalls her lover reciting Ghassan Kanafani’s beautiful lines, symbolically mentioning that the city, like men, also has morning and solitude.

The novelist has done extensive research for interspersing the narrative with poetry and a slice of Palestinian culture. It also has fine instance of reportage. As a result, the fine fabric of poetic and lyrical narration of a political and social issue has been indistinguishably interwoven into a finely crafted novel.

Contemporary events that made headline also find a place in the novel.

Farnaz quotes Hebrew poet Hayim Nahman to express anger over Israeli bombing and killing of innocent children. The writings of Maryam Jameelah, American-Pakistani writer, and of Jonathen Randel are part of the narrative.

‘Every beautiful poem is an act of resistance’, says the hero, quoting Darwish. Farnaz seethes with anger at the ill-treatment meted out by Israelis to stateless Mustafa Ziadi.

The dramatic introduction of the plot is figurative of the Palestinian fight for existence. A 12 year-old boy passing through a street being patrolled by Israeli soldiers starts pelting stones at them. One soldier drags him into a military van and suddenly a group of women appears with each one calling the boy, “my son” and warning the soldiers against harming him. The astonished soldier is told that the boy has thousands of mothers and that no child can be forcibly separated from the mother. Even a painting evokes strong national feelings in the lovers, ’Here in Palestine, they are drawing with blood; then, how can we dream of flowers and birds?’

The novelist is at his best at the climax of the narrative when he relates it to Gandhiji. The lovers meet in the garden of Heaven and Farnaz introduces Gandhiji to Alamiya, while two persons are approaching them; one is Yasser Arafat and the other one smiles at them. Farnaz says, ‘It is he who said while living on earth, like England for English, France for the French, India for Indians, Palestine is the birthright of Palestinians”.

Idiminnalulkalude Pranayam

P.K. Parakkadavu

DC Books

Rs. 55

