Historical splendour

Time spares none, withering away everything from the past, including buildings and dwellings built by individuals and communities with care and love. These structures tell us a lot about people who lived in them — their sense of aesthetics, prestige, status and sense of identity. Chettinad in Tamil Nadu is one such place which has over 5000 mansions built by Nattukottai Chettiars over more than 150 years with a majority of them lying in ruins today with a few still maintained and used for family celebrations. Bringing into focus these houses is a book “Mansions of Chettinand” with text by George Michell and photographs by Bharath Ramamrutham. According to Ramamrutham, the book was in the making for a long time ever since he visited the area during 1980s. “With the mansions being pillaged by antique suppliers of their contents and fittings, we felt a book focusing on their uniqueness and grandeur was required before all was lost.”

The authors have identified distinctive phases over which the mansions evolved changing their architectural style and format and materials used. So one gets to know about houses made before 1850, from 1850 to 1900, from 1900 to 1930 and 1930-1950. The bifurcation is significant as it highlights how Nattukottai Chettiars adapted and adopted to the changing world and circumstances. “The documented mansions under these sections clearly bring out the evolution of the communities and how that effected the construction and layout of the mansions,” observes Ramamrutham. It is evident with introduction of new materials, European stylistic elements and artefacts among others.

The pre-1850 houses were built when the community was confined to being dealers in rice, salt and pearls and progressed to financing business enterprises and making loans to Rajas of the princely states of Pudkkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram located near Chettinand. Spotting their financial acumen, the British encouraged them to move to newly founded colonies of Burma and Ceylon to facilitate development of plantations of timber, rubber and rice. “At the core of the houses of this era was Tamil traditional architecture which remained intact through all the phases,” reveals Ramamrutham. These aspects include orientation of the house to east or west and constructing an outer verandah, thinnai having circular wooden columns with tapering shafts sitting on granite bases. These were embellished with petal-like curved fluted incisions on the top while the upper part had similar fluted capitals. These features are displayed in the images of AL. AR. Zamindar’s House in Devakottai, V.R.M.V. House at Karaikudi and I.N.A. Chidambaram House at Kanadukathan.

European influence

The next phase saw the Chettiars emerge as an affluent community due to their success in business enterprises in British colonies. The profits they accumulated fuelled to increase the number of expensive and architecturally ambitious houses at homeland resulting in expansion of older towns and villages and founding of new settlements. The mansions of this period show the European influence in neo-classical columns, shallow colonettes framing niches and round-headed arches. “Materials underwent a change. Mangalore tiles for roofs and imported Burmese teak were used,” remarks Ramamrutham. Mansions like V.V.R. House in Kanadukathan, P.M.A House at Kottayiur and P.K.A.CT. House in Kottayiur among others depict these changes.

Titled as ‘Climax’, the third phase covers the period 1900 to 1930. This witnessed the Chettiars moving to estate management and property ownership yielding immense revenues. “All this led to a house construction explosion which were larger in scale, grander in design and more lavish,” comments Ramamrutham. On being asked the reason, he says, “there is no historical record for why and how but my guess it was keeping with the Joneses that probably spurted this,” he quips. Mansions now had monumental gateways, garages as motorcars became fashionable, European-style masonry columns, arches with stained-glass panels among other new introductions. These are well represented in images of S.M.AR. House, Karaikudi, K.V.AL.RM. House, Kotttayiur, A.M.M. Bangla at Pallathur, Periya Chettiar House at Sirukudalpatti and others.

Interestingly from 1930 to 1950 the community opted for free-standing villas with opens spaces while the decorative art style of that era, art deco too had an impact on these structures. So one sees bold, jagged geometric designs in cut-out concrete for fences and screens, shallow plaster relief for walls and parapets, terrazzo tiles for floors and cast iron for window and balcony railings.

Ramamrutham hopes that besides proving an useful resource for those doing research the book will create awareness in the community to make an effort to save these mansions. When asked if the Chettiars known for the philanthropy can’t themselves restore these mansions, he replies, “There are too many owners now. Also there is a disconnect between the widely dispersed present generation and Chettinad. Hopefully, this book will make them realise what they will lose and make an effort to save some of them at least.”