From a pen with social ink

Pandit Taranath, father of the illustrious Sarod player Pandit Rajeev Taranath, is a big name in Karnataka. He is portrayed as one of the ‘punya purushas’ of the last century. His personality is described as one which is made up of literature, theatre, social service, education, health, journalism and also immense love for his fellow human beings. M. Dhruvanarayana along with late Ki. Ram. Nagaraj made efforts to bring out a complete collection of the writings of Pandit Taranath. “Devara Magu” is the second book in the series.

The book has seven short stories and two plays. He posits two values, the ‘modern’ and the ‘traditional’ in the very first short story – “Yaaru Kettaru?”. The ‘modernity’ of those days, represented by the protagonist, Pampanna, includes getting modern education in a college, having healthy relationships with classmates irrespective of caste, creed or gender, and not being very reverential towards scriptures, temples and elders. On the other hand, his concept of being ‘traditional’ means reading all the scriptures and establishing religious superiority over others. A character like Veeranna takes his birth thus. The choice made by Pampanna results in his excommunication. But Veeranna enjoys the privileges of family income and public acceptance by being a strong follower of tradition. What makes the story interesting even today is that the values enunciated here are punctuated by Gandhism and Congressism which are also in some sense projected as being traditional.

In a story like “Maduveyalle Mugiyithe?”, there are a couple of traditional issues which confront the writer. Child marriage, early consummation of the marriage (immediately after the girl attained puberty) which resulted in life threatening premature pregnancies, are some of the issues that can be resolved only through a firm hand of legislation. Surprisingly, in the story, the legal age to become a mother is increased through a governmental order to 14 years which brings some reprieve to the girl who had been under pressure to consummate marriage at the age of 11 or 12.

Most of the stories here attract ‘feminine’ attention. The story, ”Ayyo, Nanna BaaLu HaaLe! ”, is a long letter written by a wife who longs for companionship with her husband. The husband seems to think that women are meant to satiate the desires of men and such an expectation is ‘legalised’ through marriage. The letter is actually a plea for achieving fulfilment which is beyond bodily desires. Humiliation at the hands of an insensitive husband is the crux of the story. Perhaps this theme is overdone by many other writers over a period of time. But what attracts our attention here is the conceptualizing of the delicate nature of man-woman relationship from a ‘feminist’ perspective without the support of a conscious theory.

The two slightly longer short stories in this collection, “Nirgaavamaana” and “Devara Magu”, are good examples of authorial voices dominating the characters and the events in the stories. The ‘progressive’ ideas presented in the two stories seem to make the stories melodramatic and didactic.

The two plays in the collection have contrasting features. The first one, “Mohanastra”, could be read as a ‘comedy of words’, where young women teach a lesson to a father-in-law who is a stubborn male chauvinist. As a contrast, the second play – “Devara Anyaya” has the motif of hunger and shelter. The answers to some primary questions like why some people are born in families where there is enough to eat and enough space to live and why some people are denied even these two requirements are explored through the assumption that people either enjoy or suffer according to the sins committed by them in their previous births. In that case, it is implored, why there has to be a ‘God’ who is supposed to supervise the lives of all to give them what they deserve. Though the play is open-ended, the concern for human suffering and the bewilderment at the genesis of it makes the play significant.

If someone wants to sincerely appreciate the art of Pandit Taranath, s/he needs to be sympathetic towards the purpose of his writing, his social concerns and the particular time at which he was writing. Issues like child / widow marriages, dowry system, excommunication, discrimination in terms of social and economic status, hunger, poverty, and inhuman treatment meted out to deviant sexual relationships are some of the major themes in these stories. Pandit Taranath was indeed writing much before many of the social and economic reforms were still in a nascent state and if someone now starts questioning the relevance of the issues that are raised in the stories/plays for the contemporary society, he/she would certainly miss the point. On the other hand, if someone wants to examine the exploitative practices of his period, there is god’s plenty here. One may even wonder that things have not changed even after 95 years of his writings.