Write me a letter

Imagine finding a bunch of old love letters while cleaning your mother’s cupboard. The serendipitous joy of reading gentle endearments and promises on yellowing fragile paper would be what Anna Tanvir must have experienced as she read letters from her father Habib Tanvir to her mother Jill MacDonald. The letters gave Anna an insight into the life of a father who was absent for most of her childhood and reiterated her mother’s life story.

The correspondence tells a one-sided story, since Jill’s letters to Tanvir did not survive. It is nevertheless an extraordinary tale — a love story, set in the 50s, between a struggling Indian poet and playwright who travelled across Europe, and a young English girl who gave her heart to a man divided from her by culture, geography and age. The highly unlikely relationship resulted in the birth of Anna, remarkable by the fact that Jill, then in her 20s, set aside the conventions of the time to have a child out of wedlock.

And now, thanks to Anna and the rest of her family, a book based on the old letters is out for public consumption. A Story for Mukti takes the form of a long letter by Jill to her oldest grandson Mukti, with whom she shares a close relationship. For the 17-year-old boy, used to emails and texts, it is a revelation of a stylish grandfather “wearing a black beret like a Frenchmen” whom he met at the Heathrow airport in 2007. He remembers happily pushing his grandfather’s wheelchair around the airport and the twinge of disappointment that the first thing Tanvir saidto him after eight years was about not having smoked for ten hours on the flight.

Tanvir was a public figure. Even after his death in 2009, he remains firmly entrenched as one of India’s finest playwrights in Urdu and Hindi. He was also a poet, actor and the founder of Naya Theatre (1959), a pioneering troupe created with Chattisgarhi folk artistes that is still running in Bhopal. In his lifetime, Tanvir won the Padma Shri, was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member, and left behind a rich legacy of work, notably the iconic play Charandas Chor. The play, constructed around contradictions and complex existential paradoxes, indelibly marked Tanvir’s place in posterity. Tanvir’s life in India included a wife and a daughter born the same year as Anna.

The book works on several levels. There are interesting glimpses of life in the 50s, in Europe and India. References to subjects and events like the release of a new stamp in Britain on the occasion of the World Scout Jubilee Jamboree, the quality of plays then produced in India — which Tanvir mostly deemed “impotent literature” — and an interaction with a dashing young Ravi Shankar before he took the world by storm — all these will delight observant readers.

As far as relationships go, a reader can choose to be moved by Jill’s forgiveness and her understanding of the complex nature of a creative mind. She accepts a long absence of over two years when Tanvir travels across Europe to eke a living, accepts his occasional letters, casual references to a loveless relationship in Raipur, and his no-show for Anna’s birth. But what is surprising to note is Anna’s forgiveness and acceptance of her absentee father who once omitted to tell his friends, whom she was meeting for dinner, that she was his daughter. At that time, Anna was 16, the same age as Jill when she met Tanvir, and was on a visit to India to know her father. The gentle tone of the book suits the placid mood of the narrator. Never once does it express indignation, bitterness or melancholy.

The narration begins to drag in the middle of the book, but in Jill’s defence, her life moved at a gentle pace, from one letter to the other.

A Story for Mukti is a story of unfettered love in the truest sense — love that doesn’t expect anything in return. Still, it is a pity that very little is written of the time Tanvir and Jill spent together. The passion and agony that Jill must have surely felt are not expressed strongly enough. It could be because she was narrating the story to her grandson. It could also be because she had moved on by the time she actually narrated the story. But she never regrets her love for him, and as she writes: So much of Habib was lost to me, but through him, so much gained.

A Story for Mukti; Jill MacDonald, HarperCollins India, Rs. 399.

Jayanthi Madhukar is a freelance writer who believes that everything has a story waiting to be told.