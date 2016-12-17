Drought as metaphor

There are some writers who will be remembered as great masters of the word, while others will be hailed as literary personalities and public intellectuals whose impact will be felt across generations and discourses: language, culture, education, even politics. U.R. Ananthamurthy belongs to the latter tribe. He was a ‘rooted cosmopolitan’ who never forgot his roots even while travelling the globe.

But Ananthamurthy was first a great storyteller. His six novels and eight collections of short stories testify to his narrative skill and his conceptual strength. He knew his milieu intimately — its myths, legends, customs and conventions — and through that he could gauge society. He always identified himself with the gullible, the fallen, the outcaste. Ananthamurthy was neither a blind traditionalist nor an unthinking modernist, and this distinguishes the Navya literary movement in Kannada that he spearheaded with Gopalakrishna Adiga and others. They discovered the tools to critique tradition within the tradition — call it counter-tradition if you will — as Indian thinkers like Gandhi did. Ananthmurthy’s stories like Sooryana Kudure (Literally, ‘the sun’s horse’, a Kannada term for grasshopper) and Mouni and the short novel Bara (Drought) work at different levels.

Bara was published in Kannada in 1976, made into a Kannada film in 1980 and a Hindi film (Sookha) in 1983, directed by M.S. Sathyu. Its first English translation was included in a collection of Ananthamurthy’s short fiction titled The Sky and the Cat published the same year. This is the first time that it has been published as a separate book, as the author had always wanted. This book, with a thoughtful afterword by the translator Chandan Gowda, who has done an excellent job, and an insightful interview with URA, also by Gowda, provides an opportunity to non-Kannada readers and critics to appreciate its narrative power and political gravity, and to delve into its nuanced multi-layeredness.

The word bara means drought in Kannada, but its metaphoric potential extends far beyond, suggesting sterility, shortage and barrenness, ideas the author loves to play with. In the short ‘author’s note’, URA reveals the factual core of the long tale: “During the Emergency, I happened to stay in the house of an IAS officer. I was struck by the house because it was built during the medieval times. It was circled by a fort. The bureaucrat was not like other bureaucrats. He had some idealism. He was influenced by the Communist Party of India (CPI) while he was a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. He tries to implement progressive laws. He had made a survey of the drought conditions and wanted to convince the Chief Minister that he should declare the district drought-affected. The Chief Minister, who had an enemy in the area’s Member of the Legislative Assembly, who was also a minister, wanted to postpone doing so. The officer was caught in a dilemma.” Ananthamurthy not only adds a wealth of imagined details and characters to the core of this real context, he turns the real into the metaphorical (just as he does in Samskara) to point to the demise of idealism and the political reality of India where any kind of idealism is met with stiff resistance by the rich and the powerful.

The novel opens with the protagonist, Satisha, the District Commissioner, being refused water by an old woman. He soon discovers that she does not have a drop of water in her hut and finds it odd that rather than saying she had no water she would refuse it to him. He then learns that she has herself refused food and water for three days as her grandson has been arrested for illegally trading in rice. Satisha wants the government to declare the district drought-affected; it has had no rain for three months. He gives orders to search the godown of Gangadhara Swamy who is rumoured to have hoarded grain.

At this point, Satisha meets Bhimoji, a lawyer and a farmers’ association leader who had fought the election against the Minister Rudrappa. Bhimoji tells Satisha that Swamy is backed by Rudrappa and the Superintendent of Police (SP) and that all his progressive idealism is not going to work. Rudrappa will not allow the district to be declared drought-affected because that would make Bhimoji, his political rival, popular. Satisha is conscious of his privileged position that allows him to pity the starving people. It is his instinct for adventure and his wife Rekha’s love of beauty that had persuaded him to seek a transfer to this district with its great history. Rekha, attracted to her husband by his sincerity and sensitivity, supports his idealism.

The local people admire the Commissioner’s humanism although some of them gradually begin to turn sceptical about whether his efficiency matches his honesty. Bhimoji tells Satisha that he cannot be a bureaucrat and a revolutionary at the same time. And Bhimoji is proved true: Rudrappa does not declare the district drought-affected, and he telephones Satisha to say Swamy is innocent. The minister wants to take advantage of the situation, inaugurate more gruel centres, and declare that Swamy will donate land for the poor.

There are interesting episodes that are topical even today, like the argument about beef-eating by Govindappa, and the Cow Protection Group that cares more for starving cows than famished people. Meanwhile, people rise in revolt against the hoarders and the SP, but they are soon divided on communal lines as a rumour spreads that a Muslim merchant had shot people trying to enter his shop. Despite Satisha’s initial reluctance, he is forced to permit the SP to fire at the angry crowd advancing towards him, knowing he had supported Rudrappa who had won with the Muslim votes from the area. The incident leads to Rudrappa’s resignation. Satisha also resigns, and chooses to become a lecturer.

Only someone with an acute understanding of the political situation in India could have conceived a story like this. As the translator notes in the afterword, Bara presents an allegory of political modernity in India. The gaps in a leftist ideology too rigid to accommodate the heterogeneous reality of India including the persistent caste system; the dangerous insularity of the Hindutva ideology whose fascist tendencies are very much on display in contemporary India; the opportunistic, monstrous cunning of politicians who would exploit even the most tragic of human situations to gain political mileage; the unholy alliance between politicians, criminals and the rich; the power of the Indian state that could turn against the very people whose power it has appropriated — all these play out in Bara with prophetic insight and astonishing vivacity.

The idea of barrenness is all-pervading in the novel: even Satisha’s idealism ultimately proves barren as he is overpowered by the irresistible, if invisible, forces at work in real society. Even his beautiful relationship with Rekha seems to lose its initial warmth and his hidden elitism surfaces in the critical context of confrontation with the people. Politics has lost its vision and direction as it thrives on short-term gains and becomes a devilish power-game. The novel best exemplifies Ananthamurthy’s concept of artist as witness, of creator as doubter, of thinker as interrogator.

Bara; U. R. Ananthamurthy, trs Chandan Gowda, Oxford University Press, Rs. 295.

K. Satchidanandan is an eminent Malayalam poet, translator and bilingual critic.