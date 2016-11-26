Dhondy’s trilogy, a disguised memoir

The final book in Dhondy’s trilogy, a lightly disguised memoir of his student days, is no bildungsroman.

Cambridge Company completes what Farrukh Dhondy calls his ‘semi-autobiographical trilogy’. Poona Company, published in 1980, is a set of interlinked stories inspired by the author’s boyhood in the titular city. London Company (2012), set in the late 1960s, follows the narrator from Leicester to London, where he joins the British Black Panthers. Cambridge Company, in chronological terms, is the bridge between the two previous books. But while its principal theme is the author’s undergraduate years at the University of Cambridge, the narrative often jumps back in time to Poona or Bombay (as they then were), and occasionally forward to London.

The narrator shares the author’s name and the broad facts of his biography. Indeed, ‘semi-autobiographical’ is putting it mildly. Unlike in a conventional roman à clef, where characters are fictional representations of real-life figures, with their names and other important details altered, Cambridge Company features for the most part real-life people with their real names. These include Meredith Dewey, Dhondy’s Cambridge tutor; Mala, his “teenage sweetheart” and later his wife, and a host of well-known personalities, from the writers Clive James, Adil Jussawalla and E.M. Forster to the actor Nigel Havers (who played Lord Arthur Lindsay in Chariots of Fire) and the journalist Darryl D’Monte. At times a figure peripheral to the narrative is introduced for no apparent reason other than their celebrity. In this and other respects, Cambridge Company is less an autobiographical novel than a lightly fictionalised memoir.

The narrative is loosely chronological, following Dhondy from his first weeks as a mystified, and terrified, new arrival in Cambridge to his attending a May Ball with Mala — something every undergraduate is expected to do at least once — before graduating. But its progress is episodic, and the vignettes are often unconnected. Mala aside, the characters are thinly drawn, and move offstage once they have served their limited purpose.

The episodic structure is perhaps to blame for Cambridge Company’s uneven quality. The opening sequence, in which the young Dhondy dives headlong into a world of strange, unspoken codes and customs for which a thorough reading of Waugh and Wodehouse has failed to prepare him, contains the book’s funniest writing. The foreigner from an expressive southern country, bemused by England in general, and university life in particular — this is the familiar literary ground of Javier Marias’ All Souls, or Amit Chaudhuri’s Freedom Song and Odysseus Abroad, among many other books. But while the comedy may be predictable, Dhondy’s details make his account especially vivid and lively, from his tutor Meredith Dewey, a man with “eyebrows that went up and down very articulately”; to his posh neighbour’s habit of referring to pajamas as “jim-jams”.

The comedy of the opening soon yields to more serious matters of sexual and political discovery. Dhondy is propositioned by a gay man, has a “Lawrentian” fling with an English girl that begins with the ideal that sex and love can be separated but soon finds they can’t, and is exposed to all kinds of racism, from the insidious to the overt. All this is treated with the same light touch, but this lightness, with material that isn’t comic, can manifest itself as flatness. At other times the prose is guilty of a genteel laziness that is reminiscent of the sports writing of half a century ago. One character is described in the space of two pages as a “strapping Welshman”, a “born charmer”, and a “handsome lad” who “girls who like their men big were attracted to”.

The strongest sections of Cambridge Company deal with friendships and sexual relationships — as well as the interplay between the two — or race relations. Other episodes, concerning Dhondy’s forays into the theatre and his travels across Europe and Asia, are dull and eventless. The eventlessness is not made up for by any intensity or acuity of perception; indeed, Cambridge Company is notable for its unreflective narrator. Each episode is unaccompanied by reflection, either contemporary or in retrospect. Hindsight only appears in the closing chapter, a “fan letter” to Clive James — with whom Dhondy has not remained in touch since university — looking back at their days at Pembroke. For all the experiences that might be presumed to be formative, this is no bildungsroman: we learn little of Dhondy’s intellectual and emotional development, and he is as elusive as any of the other characters.

Cambridge Company stands out, though, from other novels and memoirs of its kind, for its grounded, unsentimental treatment of money matters. Dhondy learns to stretch his Tata scholarship out, and to supplement it — with dog-walking and, in one of the book’s most intriguing episodes, with journalism for a syndication agency with an unexpected source of funding. At its best, this is an amusing, richly detailed and unfailingly pleasant account of the life of an Indian student in England in the early 1960s.

Keshava Guha is a writer based in Bengaluru.