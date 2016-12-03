Book review: ‘Harlan Coben’s Home is just about engaging’

Too many red herrings and dead-ends only fill out the pages

Home is the 11th in the Myron Bolitar series of investigative thrillers by American writer Harlan Coben, featuring the eponymous sports-agent-turned-amateur sleuth. It’s the first of the series I’m reading, but the franchise-potential here is obvious. Coben has turned out a suitably hard-bitten, yet vulnerable hero with a diverse group of friends who provide ‘social proof’ of his general likeability. So it’s not only the character’s name that appears to be the result of an algorithm. But I’m not being cynical, because I don’t believe the author is. Rather, a kind of anxious naivete floods this novel’s characterisation, producing protagonists who are ‘humanised’ to a fault, artificial in consequence, and no doubt addictive.

The book is reminiscent of the 2012 documentary The Imposter (so much so, that that true story is referenced in the book), about the French con-man Fredrick Bourdain, who pretended to be Nicholas Barclay, an American boy who had been missing for 10 years, before being (as was thought) discovered in a foreign country and re-united with his family. In Home, we have two boys, long-ago abducted from their homes in New Jersey, until one of them, Patrick, is found soliciting in an underpass in King’s Cross, London, by Myron’s best friend and investigative ally, Windsor Lockwood III (Win, for short). He and Myron had worked on the case 10 years ago, because the other disappeared boy, Rhys, was the child of Win’s cousin. So now the duo swing into action again.

Technically, the story moves well, with a canny mix of fight and chase sequences, romantic (and ‘bro-mantic’) interludes, and a regular succession of new characters, such as ‘Fat Gandhi’, the Indian gamer-gangster who had Patrick in his clutches, Myron’s young cousin, Mickey, and his precocious young friends, and pro-wrestlers Esperanza and Big Cyndi, who play a role somewhat in the tradition of the Baker Street Irregulars. Coben makes it easy to turn the pages.

To the extent that a mind can be engaged by the colour and movement on display, Home is engaging, but substantially, the plot is thin, with too many red herrings and dead-ends. A similar tediousness attaches to the story’s emotional heft. The bare events of the children’s disappearance and the parents’ grief and struggles to cope, are of course grim. But Coben merely keeps the grimness in view, taking no risks to uncover any non-obvious emotions in his characters. In the denouement, both the scale of the plot, and the concerns of his people, appear narrow; not worth a book.

And yet, while it doesn’t feel like a necessary read, Home, like so many books in this genre, feels like it was necessary for the author to write. Strip away the tinsel of bluff, and one hears a cry, or a growl, of actual pain, because the theme of a fractured home has overcome the authorial voice. Scott Fitzgerald, well aware of this malaise, once wrote: “I only wanted absolute quiet to think out why I had developed a sad attitude towards sadness, a melancholy attitude towards melancholy, and a tragic attitude towards tragedy — why I had become identified with the objects of my horror or compassion. Does this seem a fine distinction? It isn’t: identification such as this spells the death of accomplishment.”

From that point of view, the most interesting things in this book are the exchanges and statements made by way of aside and epilogue; when Myron and Win interrupt their jokes about the gay pick-up scene to wonder if they are being perfectly egalitarian and un-bigoted; when Win, boasting about his sexual exploits, pauses to consider if his partners always enjoyed the full freedom of contract; when, in what is meant to be a jocular comment, but comes off chilling, he promises to break the legs of Myron’s wife-to-be, should she hurt him; in all these moments we see a tortured America, desperately trying to reconcile its overflowing masculine appetites with its merciless liberal philosophy

Home; Harlan Coben, Penguin Random House, Rs. 599.

Aditya Sudarshan is a novelist, whose most recent book is The Persecution of Madhav Tripathi.