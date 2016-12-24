A rose-tinted view of the journey to the stars

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is one of the towering temples of science in India. Temples and science aren’t an oxymoron in the cultural context of ISRO because it’s common for its engineers to visit temples and churches to calm meteorological nerves before a knotty satellite launch. When it was conceptualised in the toddler-hood of Indian independence, India’s space programme was clear about not imitating American and Soviet one-upmanship in space conquests. Rather, it channelled its meagre resources to build launchers and satellites to aid land-mapping, weather warning and forecasts for fishing services. As a bonus, in the 21st century, it emerged that those satellites and space shuttles are also crucial to the communications industry. Unlike NASA, ISRO isn’t yet an inspiration to Bollywood and that’s partly due to the non-existent literature, in fiction and non-fiction, centred around ISRO.

ISRO has eluded the public view over the decades, except to announce the success or failures of its launches in honest but turgid prose. There’s been a change since 2008, following the success of Chandrayaan-1, the moon mission, and an embrace of social media that now includes an official Twitter handle for India’s Mars Orbiter. These were also the years when ISRO and its commercial arm, Antrix, faced adverse allegations that it had auctioned away valuable spectrum to a private company, Devas Multimedia, at throw-away prices.

Through this tumult, ISRO was led by K. Radhakrishnan, a veteran of the organisation. His predecessor, Madhavan Nair — who has been debarred from holding government positions after his role in the so-called Antrix-Devas case — has publicly stated that Radhakrishnan mismanaged the aftermath of the Antrix case. That an international court of arbitration has slapped a $672 million fine on ISRO, Nair alleges, is also because Radhakrishnan and his team at the Department of Space hadn’t properly briefed the government and acted unilaterally.

Those looking for clarity in Radhakrishan’s My Odyssey will be disappointed. The reader will be none the wiser on the Devas-Antrix deal, which in theory wasn’t dramatically different from the kind of contracts ISRO signed with several other broadcast companies, but got sucked into the larger narrative of the numerous scams that swallowed the UPA-II government. Radhakrishnan only discloses that it was a trying time, personally as well as for the organisation. He says he “did his duty in national interest” and kept “all concerned authorities” in the loop.

Radhakrishnan mentions Nair frequently through the book, but always in a neutral or positive light and acknowledging his importance as a mentor and the person who gave second wind to his career at ISRO. Radhakrishnan does mention hostility to his decisions and loss of morale among ISRO cadre during the days of bad press but again, he takes no names, and reiterates a position he has articulated as ISRO chairman in media interviews, namely, that he opted for a “consultative” approach and had taken the “best possible decision” under the circumstances.

My Odyssey was written along with his ISRO colleague, Nilanjan Routh, almost immediately after he retired in December 2014. The overall tenor is of an ordinary boy from Irinjalakudda town in Kerala who went on to become the head of India’s storied space programme. After his bachelor’s in electrical engineering, Radhakrishan immediately went to work for ISRO. Over the years, he also earned a management degree and a doctorate. What comes through, continually, is Radhakrishnan’s unflagging ambition, and his hard work towards keeping himself abreast with technological changes in rocket and satellite development, as well as ensuring that he was favourably viewed by seniors in the ISRO hierarchy.

Radhakrishnan mentions Madhavan Nair frequently through the book, but always in a neutral or positive light and acknowledging his importance as a mentor

Radhakrishnan says he’s frequently quizzed as to how an MBA degree helped him at ISRO, to which he says: “I feel a formal degree in management helps one to climb the organizational ladder faster… I believe the majority of us are not born leaders and have to be trained to become leaders.” Another guiding mantra that he repeats twice in the book, “Don’t do anything that I wouldn’t do,” articulated by one of his mentors, Satish Dhawan (another former ISRO chairman).

As ISRO chairman, Radhakrishnan has had to explain multiple times why a rocket bearing a satellite exploded midway. Launch failures are disheartening for ISRO scientists but not once does Radhakrishnan talk about it emotionally. The only time he mentions being moved to tears is when he felt sidelined for an expected promotion. A fascinating aspect of Radhakrishnan is his deep commitment to Kathakali and classical music. He has performed at a range of venues — temple concerts, public functions, and after retirement, he continues to hone his vocal skills. We are told that his devout religious practices and commitment to singing helped him develop a frame of mind that enabled him to face the stresses of leading an organisation as vast as ISRO.

He describes in detail his stint outside ISRO — as head of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services — and his role in formulating an early warning system for tsunamis threatening India. He also goes into why recent launches of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle failed (though he eventually presided over a successful one).

The book may have some insight for historians and analysts of India’s space programme but there are no stories of how ISRO’s engineers went about their jobs in the face of technology embargoes, limited funds and political pressure. Radhakrishnan’s devotion to the organisation suppresses the critic within and obscures us to his thoughts on important questions such as the future of ISRO, privatisation and how a commercial entity such as Antrix ought to survive amid global competition from international space companies.

Radhakrishnan notes instances of participating in several global fora as chairman but nowhere are we privy to how Americans, Russians, Chinese and the French view India’s space programme. In a quest to be punctilious and politically correct, My Odyssey — in spite of being a memoir from someone with a ringside view — misses a chance to reveal the soul of an enigmatic organisation that’s undeniably poised for greater heights and manifold public interest.

My Odyssey: Memoirs of the Man Behind the ‘Mangalyaan’ Mission; K. Radhakrishnan with Nilanjan Routh, Penguin India, Rs. 599.

jacob.k@thehindu.co.in