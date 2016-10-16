A weekly column on what well-known personalities are reading and planning to read. This week, it is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy.

Sheikh Hasina

I am reading political literature these days, but I still turn to the poetry of Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore when I can. My generation reads more novels, but I think the new generation of Bangla writers is very good and bold. I don’t want to take anyone’s name as others will get upset, but I recommend young Bangladeshi writing to everyone.

Sheikh Hasina is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Seenu Ramasamy

I am re-reading the short stories of the Tamil writer, T. Janakiraman, and B. Jeyamohan’s Aram short stories of real-life incidents. There is a lot of difference between reading a story when you are in your twenties and reading the same story again two decades later: it provides a different experience and opens up new vistas. Now I read these books from a different perspective, with the experience I have gathered over the years as a director. I am planning to read the poetry collection of Manushyaputhiran which I bought during the book fair. He is the only modern poet who writes very long verses and has sought to swim against tradition.

Seenu Ramasamy is the National Award-winning director of the Tamil film ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’.