Post card connection

I started reading Asokamitran when I was not employed in the late 1970s. It was a revelation to me that even mundane daily activities could be used to develop a story. I had not read such prose in the popular Tamil magazines of that time. It was, in fact, ‘Puli Kalaignan,’ a short story in his collection with the same title attracted me.

It was the tale of a stunt actor, who can perform the movements of a tiger and is begging for a role in a film production office. Even the indifferent clerks are taken aback when he suddenly jumps and moves inside the small room like a tiger. But, finally he sits in the corner of the room and cries like a child since he has not got any opportunity in the past several months and is starving. Most of the short stories in that collection such as ‘Indravukku Veenai Katrukolla Vendum’ and ‘Manal’ — a rather long short story — were poignant in different ways.

When I sent my first short story to Kanayazhi, I received a post card written in Tamil appreciating my story and also advising me to write more. The story, titled Oru Pgal Pozhudu,’ was on a dull day in the life of an unemployed youth. The letter was hand written and signed by Ja. Thyagarajan (May 12, 1976). I did not know that it was Ashokamitran’s original name. My story got published the following month and I felt thrilled. Later, I wrote a few more stories for Kanayazhi. In a way, Ashokamitran was encouraging me to write. I kept the scanned copy of the post card as a preface to Jwalai, my first short story collection that was published.

After several years, I happened to read the English translation of his short stories titled ‘The Colors of Evil’ by N. Kalyanaraman. I wrote a review in my blog. I sent the hard copy of it to Ashokamitran with a letter recalling my earlier trysts with him. The review appeared on December 28, 2005. Again, the celebrated writer sent me a reply in a post card, in which he talked about the state of Chennai’s bus service and lamented about the slow disappearance of post cards as a means of communication.

In a way, I feel blessed to have my brief but significant connect with him although I have never met him personally or spoken to him. His characters are either brutally raw or gently subtle. There may not be much drama in his stories and whatever there is may be underplayed but his characters are all identifiable among us. Simplicity was the strength of his writing, which never was simplistic. Reading Ashokamitran is not a challenge, only appreciation lies in understanding the subtext.