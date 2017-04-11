A shot at a thriller

more-in

Shot, Down (Hachette; Rs. 399) unravels the nexus between a terror network and Mumbai’s new surveillance system. Narrating the ramifications of this nexus through a story of two estranged brothers is author Vivek Rao.

Excerpts from an interview with the author:

What triggered a thriller on terrorist attacks and Mumbai? After 26/11, we’ve had quite a few writers and filmmakers exploring similar themes.

I love Mumbai from the bottom of my heart, and like all Mumbaikars, I’ve been affected by all the terrorist attacks that we have lived through over the years. The typical image we have of terrorists is a bunch of crazy-eyed fanatics who are brainwashed, angry and are willing to blow themselves up in the name of religion.

But much scarier is the intelligent terrorist organisation that plans its steps years in advance and positions itself at the heart of civil society, to be able to wreak havoc at an opportune moment. That’s the kind of organisation I’ve written about. Shot, Down is about brotherhood and friendship and love as much as it is about terrorism.

What went into the character sketch of the brothers? Was there a reason behind the nickname ‘Shot’?

I am a banker and my brother is a techie, but that’s where the resemblance ends. Both these characters have aspects of various people I’ve met. I began writing with only a basic understanding of how I wanted them to be; the rest developed as the story progressed.

A good friend of mine is called Shot. It’s a whimsical nickname, with no connection to his real name. It somehow got associated with Vishal Deshmukh’s character in my mind, and then refused to budge.

Tell us about the research that went into writing the story?

I spent six months on research. I met several policemen, doctors, techies, surveillance experts, and enjoyed the long brainstorming sessions. Then there was, of course, the few hundred hours of online research.

The toughest part was understanding in gory detail what really happens during post-mortems. I also roamed around Mumbai to study locations for the blasts and for various other scenes and sitting on the rocks by the NCPA like Ajay.

There’s plenty of technical information on hacking methods. How did you walk the line between keeping it cerebral and yet not sounding too geeky?

I’ve seen many books and movies take the lazy way out and attribute a lot of convenient stuff to a genius hacker without providing any logical basis. I didn’t want to do that and researched with the help of friends. Everything I’ve described in the book has proper technical basis. I’m not a techie myself, and knew I had to minimise those parts. So I wrote out the tech scenes in detail and then carried out several iterations of reducing as well as simplifying the text.

The violence is graphic. Didn’t you want to tone it down?

The violence is indeed graphic in places. Shot’s last chapter, especially, can be hard-hitting. But this wasn’t a conscious choice. I wrote the scenes the way they came to me. I could have later altered them in the hope of appealing to a larger audience, but I didn’t. It’s a hard-core crime novel; I think readers are mature enough to take it.

The women, barring Richa, seem to be mere add-on parts. How would you assess the women in the story?

In my earlier draft, which was 170,000 words, Simmy, Harsha and Diane had rich back-stories and a good presence. But my target was 100,000 words. I removed all scenes that didn’t directly and immediately take the story ahead. As a result, two male characters got completely eliminated and these female characters lost a lot of their content. But I will take this feedback to heart and improve. I’m just beginning this journey and am aware that there’s a lot to learn.

Tell us about your other projects, Readify and Final Tribute.

Readify is a digital publishing start-up for short-format fiction as well as non fiction. Our smartphone app is ready and will be launched soon.

Final Tribute is an online memorial service. It helps friends and family members, who are geographically separated, to come together and pay their respects to the deceased. It will be launched this July.

From corporate banking, what made you move to writing?

I was doing well as a banker, but I think I was unhappy deep inside. I found myself writing poems and short stories even at work. I had dreamt of becoming an author as a kid, so it was inevitable that I took the plunge. My bank balance is different now, but I’m happy.