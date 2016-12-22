Wiping out the miasma

Much-touted espousal of “techno culture” braced for realising the most cherished goal of all religions and emancipating ideologies – equality – effaces all traces of cultural diversity and produces a narrative of homogeneity inherently dotted with suspicion, mistrust, alienation, angst and vacuity. The stifling reverberations of information technology driven world ostensibly having egalitarian mien leave us appalled and unnerved. Despair-struck people desperately look for a co-owned and co-defined intellectual space to get a sense of perspective in their life silently being withered in uncertainties and insecurities. This is what literature provides and one can see a renewed interest in creative art forms, and people tend to approach literature as a reservoir of human experience to cope with the realities they face for which they are inadequately equipped. The dazzling galore of ever-increasing literary festivals underscores the point eloquently. Notwithstanding all pervasive literary spectacles, some literary events do emerge as vibrant habitus to respond to emergent matter and this is what the recently concluded the seventh edition of Goa Arts and Literature Festival vividly articulated. The erudite discussions betraying active participation of many intentionally acclaimed writers preach a sullen rejection of all that is intended to internalise the colonial assumptions of moral, intellectual, political and cultural superiority.

Many eminent writers such as Faisal Devji, Ben Judah, Jerry Pinto, Karan Mahajan, Rana Ayub, Arshia Sattar, Nandni Sundar, Abeer Haq, Mamang Dai, P.Sivakami, Nidhi Dugar, Pantaleo Fernandes, Ronna Gonslaves and Margaret Alva take pains in graphically articulating what tempts humans for savage, cruelty, discrimination and mischievousness.

Initiating a debate on the impact of demonetisation, eminent Tamil writer, P. Sivakami lamented that we have reconciled ourselves to live in era of cashless economy and voice less democracy without vociferous protest. Namby-pamby politicians see the past in a renewed light and deliberately distort it. The society hardly recognize those who strive for maintaining a high degree of righteousness but it is carried away by the rhetoric of those who do not tell how things happened but narrate how they would like things to happen.

For Jorge Barreto Xavier, former secretary of state for culture, Portugal, literature unfailingly brings forth a narrative of biography, culture, desire, ideology, repressed feeling with the equanimity, and provides much needed solace.

Eminent writer and co-curator Damodar Mazo asserted that literature gives birth to a repository of possibilities that build intellectual spaces that go beyond temporal and spatial boundaries. It strengthens the capacity for originating new ideas without taking recourse to indulging wistfulness about past glories.

Yatin Kakodar, President, The International Centre, Goa hoped that the festival will tell us how emotional dislocations, alienation, bewilderment and forbearance shape up master narrative of our times that is inching towards monoculturalism .

Faisal Devji, who teaches history at the Oxford meticulously mapped out the terrain of Trump’s world and said the election results betray a sense of growing rage against myriad emotional myths that scaffold our contemporary world. He meticulously located the term terrorism in its broad semantic and historical perspective. An explosion of wrath impels a sizeable number of people to rise from the ashes of their abysmal existence to wage a war against discrimination. A spirit of antagonism running through the society must be addressed and in this context, literature assumes the role of a peace maker as it is invested with the tremendous potentiality for wiping out the miasma of blind hostility.

The celebrated author of the novel “The Association of Small Bombs”, Karan Mahajan, speaking in a session “ Finding a Voice: Persistence”, said, creative dexterity, contrary to popular perception, is inevitablyassociated in the persistence as it recognises virtues and knowledge outside of spontaneity. It produces an integrated and cohesive text. Persistence in no way asserts that things are glorious to chewing the cud. Mahajan is partly right but it is also true that persistence hardly enables one to narrate big revelatory moments of his life. It does produce mushy and commercial writings.

The organisers of the Goa literary festivals did well to prefer an informed debate on the unsavoury truths of our fragmented world which remains inaudible to us.