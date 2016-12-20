View from the apple box

Chapters of ‘Standing On An Apple Box’ (Harper Collins; Rs.399) read like excerpts from a diary. You get a glimpse of how Aishwaryaa and Soundarya grew up as superstar Rajinikanth’s daughters.

There was no social media then, yet they had to be sheltered from the public glare.

Aishwaryaa shares several insights — of the time spent with her maternal grandparents in Bangalore, the shift to Madras, an anecdote from the time her father studied at Gavipuram Government School, of how she brought in her 18th birthday at a night club with her entire family in tow!

Through an everyday habit like coffee, Aishwaryaa narrates the dire circumstances in which her husband Dhanush grew up, the circumstances that forced him to become an actor and his mother braving several financial crises.

Excerpts from an interview with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush who was in Hyderabad to launch her book:

In the book, you mention that as a child you wrote down your thoughts but didn’t save those diaries. While writing this book, did you miss those notes?

I had trust issues as a child. I wouldn’t talk about my feelings to others. But I would write them down. The paper was my friend. If I wanted to tell my mom something, I’d write it and leave it in a place where she would see. Though I wrote a lot, I didn’t save the diaries.

The good side of losing them was I didn’t have way too much material to deal with when I started writing the book. I had memories, but wasn’t sure of the year or age certain incidents happened, so I cross checked with mom and relatives. The writing habit came from my mother. She still loves to write poetry.

How has your family reacted to the book?

Everyone at home has read the book and is excited. It turned out to be a reminiscing experience for them. When you look back at life, you realise how we’ve taken certain moments for granted.

My family members have always been private. I kept the private part away, but tried to present things that our well wishers would love to know about. I wanted to clear misconceptions about celebrity children. We have normal lives like everyone else.

You mention being a voracious reader since childhood. What was your reading list like?

I used to read books by Enid Blyton, then Agatha Christie before moving on to thrillers by James Patterson, Wilbur Smith and Jeffrey Archer. Now I’m in the mood of rediscovering the epics. I’ve read the Mahabharata and Ramayana as narrated by C. Rajagopalachari as a child. In recent years I liked ‘The Palace of Illusions’ and I’m now reading ‘Asura’. We discover something new from the epics each time we read them, at different stages of our lives.

You dreamt of studying law and wrote about the heartbreak it caused you later when things didn’t turn out your way. Does the disappointment persist?

The disappointment is there, but I don’t hold on to it as a grudge because it won’t help me in any way.

I am pursuing a course in criminology and hope to complete it, tick it off my bucket list.

You haven’t mentioned the name of the university, was it with the intention of maintaining privacy?

(Laughs) Yes, it was mandatory to keep it that way.

You learnt the ropes of filmmaking in Hyderabad, assisting your brother in law Selvaraghavan in ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ (‘Yuganniki Okkadu’ in Telugu). Does work bring you here often?

My film work is mostly in Chennai. I visit my close friend here when I find time. My recent visits to Hyderabad were for talks after I was appointed UN Women’s Advocate for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in India.

While most part of the book is about family and your work experience, two chapters acquire a gossipy tone where you discuss an illicit liaison between a married actor and an actress, and an ego clash between a producer and a director. What made you include these sections?

The film industry isn’t about glamour and glitz alone, which is why I felt the need to talk about the work done by unit members, including producers who take a backseat but are clued into filmmaking. Gossip is also a part of the industry, we cannot deny that. The publishers wanted something more intriguing for the readers and I included them.

You are now working on a three-part documentary on the film industry. What triggered this?

The first part, Cinema Veeran, is complete. It’s my tribute to the stuntmen who work tirelessly without much recognition. There is no category for stunt choreography in the National Awards. I submitted a plea to Venkaiah Naidu, requesting this section to be included. These documentaries are the smallest way in which I can do something about the unsung heroes — make some of their stories heard. We want to showcase Cinema Veeran at film festivals and look at a digital release.

The second part will focus on junior artistes, whose lives go on with meagre pay. The third will be about background dancers. Some of the girls struggle with the costumes they are given to wear. On the fun side, they enjoy travelling and because they are all working together, fall in love and get married.

I’m also working on the script for my next film, a bilingual in Tamil and English. It will be a new genre for me. I am still new in direction and finding my space.

Looking back at your debut film ‘3’, would you have done anything different?

Not at all. The story was meant to be that way. As a filmmaker, I feel ‘Kolaveri’ becoming larger than the project worked against the film. It took the attention away from the story, the artistes… There was so much to 3 than ‘Kolaveri’.

DECODING THE ‘APPLE BOX’

Aishwaryaa chanced upon several wooden, crate-like boxes, on film sets as a child. Called apple boxes, they were used to store objects, to increase the height of the camera stand or to make short actors appear tall. She would sit on one of these boxes and observe film shoots. One theory behind the name was that they were originally sourced from orchards where they were used to store apples.