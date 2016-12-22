Understanding innovation

We often begin our conversation with what a personality likes about food but with Kiran Karnik it is the other way round. He shares his dislikes first. “Mushrooms, shell fish and oyster sauce are out of reckoning because of allergy and then a minor problem is that I have a large number of dislikes,” chuckles the former President of NASSCOM, who has been a member of some of the most prestigious think tanks in the country. “The most difficult one is tomato as no North Indian dish is complete without it. In fact, my fondness for kababs was formed because they have no tomatoes.” There is more. Karnik doesn’t like the taste of paneer either. “My North Indian friends often ask, what do you eat, yaar!”

Thankfully, we are at Sorrento restaurant of Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel where there are plenty of Italian options to pick from. Karnik starts with minestrone soup and the conversation shifts to innovation as Karnik has just come up with an interesting take on the subject in “Crooked Minds: Creating an Innovative Society” (Rupa).

Erudite as he is, Karnik starts with an anecdote that goes with the mood of the column. “One of my batch mates at the IIM (Ahmedabad), was into marketing. One day he came very dejected and said he has been asked to look after the sales of washing machines. It was late 60s. He said nobody is going to buy washing machines in India and he gave me good reasons. First, they are expensive. In Bombay, there is no space to put bed and chairs, where will they squeeze in washing machines? In Calcutta, there is no power. In Delhi, everybody has household helps and Chennai is culturally conservative. Not meeting any sales target, he was very dejected. After some days he came again and said sales are picking up. I asked in which metro. No, he said, sales were picking up in Punjab. He had sent a guy to check and what he discovered is a real story of innovation. In Punjab, they were using washing machines to make lassi. In those days, it was usual for a group of 15-20 people to stop at a roadside dhaba and ask for lassi. There were only mixies then, which would take a long time to churn a large amount of curd. And these people were impatient. Some smart guy found that a washing machine could be a great churner.”

For Karnik, innovation is not just about discovering new technology, it could be about finding a new idiom in visual medium as well. Relishing trecce in pesto sauce, he cites the example of Satyajit Ray’s iconic Mahanagar, where the daughter-in-law of the family becomes the bread winner after the son loses his job. “When the wife takes up the job, there is one shot where the mother-in-law serves the head of the fish to daughter-in-law. In Bengali culture, the head of the fish is considered to be the tastiest and hence it is served to the head of the family. It must be either the father or the son. Serving it to daughter-in-law means that the family equation has changed. There in no comment, no dialogue, just a 15-second shot but it captures the whole change in family dynamics so well. To me, it is the height of creativity, a every innovative use of the visual medium to capture the link between culture and food.”

Karnik, who has been part of India’s space programme, also relates the story of the invention of space pen when it was found that astronauts faced problem is writing in space because of lack of gravity. While NASA, announced a contest where three guys were given a contract to do the research and development which ultimately resulted in space pen, the Soviets simply shifted to pencil. “They faced the same problem but the Soviets decided to use an existing product in a new context. To me, it is an innovation. Of course, they were pushed to do this because they didn’t have the kind of budgets that the US had.”

He finds a similar urge in India. “In India too lot of innovation comes from adversity.” According to Karnik, we have an added advantage of diversity. “If you look closely, in the US most of the innovative ideas come from East and West coast. California is all about immigrant population.” The problem in India, he says, is that the school system dampens the spirit. “You are taught to keep your mouth shut and ears and eyes open. There is no discussion.”

A term often used in India is jugaad, which has found respect after Indians found success in Silicon valley. “It is not innovation in itself but it has seeds of innovation. You go to any well-divided road where traffic is stuck for some reason on one side. One by one, people would try to cross through the other side. A similar situation is found at railway crossings in small towns. Every person feels he has to find a way to beat the system. The problem is how to channelise this urge in a positive way.”

He puts the demonetisation policy in the same bracket. “Over the years governments have tried different disclosures schemes and they haven’t worked. So the PM decided to take out 80 per cent of the currency out of the system but in many ways it has led to the crossing like situation where after covering some distance vehicles get stuck,” says Karnik, who has been a member of National Innovation Council.

His American friends often ask him why Indians do so well outside India. “I tell them we have suppressed creativity, which comes out when we get the right atmosphere. That’s what we are seeing in the emergence of start ups. In India, we punish failure. In American culture failure is rewarded as they know how to separate a person from an idea. It is the idea which fail, not people. If you ask for money in the US and tell the lender that your previous venture failed, chances are that you would get the money because the person would appreciate the fact that you know why it failed and won’t make the same mistake again. In India, it is difficult to get a second chance. That’s why all these years people looked for secure well-paid jobs. Things are changing now and I am optimistic.”

However, this also fills one with fear of the rise of an individualistic and materialistic culture. Agrees Karnik, “Here the government has a role. It can channelise the entrepreneurial drive for bigger, national goals. One is by offering challenge prizes. Lot of people get attracted to it not because of prizes but because of prestige associated with them.” He cites the example of Google Lunar X Prize which calls for privately funded teams to land a robot on the surface of the Moon where Team Indus from India is participating. At another level, he says, steps are being taken by the government in the form initiatives like Tod-Fod-Jod (break or take apart, and join) and tinkering labs in schools. Karnik finds missed call and Unique Identification Card as two interesting innovations that have taken place with the support of the government in the last few years. “Again missed call goes well in an Indian scenario. In fact, my driver has intuitively developed a sense that the moment I give him a missed call, he arrives with the car in 10 minutes.”

Is there space for integrity in a discourse on innovation? Karnik again comes up a story. This time of a commuter in Mumbai local train. “If he is in a great hurry and there is a long queue at the ticket counter, he might give his conscience a rest thinking in such a huge crowd he won’t be checked. Keeping this in mind, a smart guy comes up with a business model. Whoever is caught ticket less, he will give an insurance that he will reimburse the penalty amount provided you pay him a fixed monthly fees of say Rs.200. It is cheaper than the season ticket. The second part of the story is even more interesting as it holds the silver lining. By chance if you are caught, you won’t mind paying the fine because of the insurance and you will ask for the slip. This will stop the ticket checker’s corruption of taking Rs.100 as bribe instead of charging Rs.1000 as penalty. So this is the sidelight of innovation.” Crooked indeed!

Never found in the kitchen, Karnik says like every good manager he believes in delegation. “But now that you are asking me I must tell you that I am a good critic. As I have spent many years in broadcast industry, I was very intrigued by the popularity of MasterChef. I thought it was recipe programme but a friend told me it is very different. So I watched it a couple of times and picked some pertinent lessons from it. When we are asked how was the food, we say oh! it was fine but in MasterChef answers are like ‘presentation was all right, but a dash of lime would have added to the taste.’ All these things that these judges say, I picked up.”

It’s time to apply, and, yes, he has given a missed call!