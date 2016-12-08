The global and contemporary

more-in

Varsadallobba Bhagavantha, a Tamil novel by Carlos

Translated into Kannada by Jayalalitha

Abhinava, Rs. 400

The fourth Tamil novel of Carlos (Tamilavan), Varsavil Oru Kadavul which is very ably translated into Kannada by Jayalalitha as Varsadallobba Bhagavantha, is not just a well-crafted and an intellectuallysatisfying novel, but also one which explores the factors that transgress human awareness.

The novel attempts to bring in an in depth understanding of the global experience in the light of contemporary critical theories. The narrative being non-linear constantly goes back and forth both in terms of space and time. Here is a complex web of a variety of issues that haunt human life – death and its premonition, sexuality, infertility, homosexuality, frigidity, spirituality, male hegemony, human relationships, particularly man – woman relationships. It is possible to relate these issues to many contemporary critical theories. But what is most striking is the predicament of a modern mind which is primarily melancholic and sometimes hopeless. The novel revolves around the perception of the narrator named Chandran. He is on a two-year visit to Warsaw, the capital city of Poland. Warsaw has undergone a series of social, political and cultural changes in post-war and post-Unification times of Europe. Chandran is found gloomy always and there are moments he loses his contact with the present. After being persuaded by a journalist turned friend, Anna Malinovaska, he narrates his past to her. His past thus gets serialized in a local newspaper under the title – “A few chapters in the life of an Asian”. Chandran gets connected to the external world through the feminine, represented by all the women in the narrative who always look vivacious to his eyes. In fact, the men here, including the narrator, are either impotent or emotionally disintegrated with the real world. In fact, this could be deemed as the saga of metaphysical exploration of meaning in human life, in the light of his vibrant past and the absurd looking present. The narrative mode adapted is magical realism which perfectly suits the plot of the novel. Here, anything might happen in the realm of the narrator, from his falling unconscious to a clock and a house talking to him like human beings. The inanimate material details are confronted with universal issues like time, life and death. One might begin to wonder at the end of the novel whether there is any marked change in Chandran between the time he landed in Warsaw and the time he is taking a train at Victoria terminus in Mumbai to reach his place in Tamil Nadu. It would not be a coincidence if one is reminded of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot where Estragon tells Vladimir - “Yes, Let’s go” and they don’t move. While Beckett explores the absurdity of modern man, here Carlos, through Chandran, tries to grapple with the predicament of a postmodern psyche which is always incomplete. And Chandran is yet to “move” ! After reading the novel completely, one cannot but wonder why such a significant experiment in fictional writing was not originally attempted in Kannada all these days.

K. Sundara Raj