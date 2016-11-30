Myth and history meet fantasy

Krishna Udayasankar discusses her new book in which she re-imagines Asvatthama from Mahabharata as a contemporary professor

In her new fantasy fiction, ‘Immortal’ (Hachette publishers; Rs. 399), Krishna Udayasankar re-imagines one of her favourite characters from ‘The Aryavarta Chronicles’, Asvatthama, as a contemporary historian. A blend of history, myth and fantasy, ‘Immortal’ narrates the story of professor Bharadvaj who is unwittingly pulled into a hunt for the Vajra, believed to have trans-mutative powers that can unlock the secrets of immortality.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the author:

What drew you to the character of Asvatthama from Mahabharata?

I came upon him while doing my research for ‘The Aryavarta Chronicles’. I didn’t know much about him initially, but was super-impressed by the numerous references to his skill and talent throughout the epic, despite which he stays in the shadows on popular myth.

He was also one of the characters that stayed with me the most after I was done writing the three books, and I got to thinking about the theory that he still walks amongst us. The idea grew and here we are!

Asvatthama is supposed to have been cursed by Krishna to eternally suffer disease. In your book, he is re-imagined to have the potential to heal. How did you envision his character?

Myth is part-history, part-metaphor. This is particularly so, since I’d taken a view of events that didn’t rely on magic or the supernatural. In the narrative of the Mahabharata that emerged from my research and point of view, Asvatthama is a man who belongs to a family of scholars and scientists, and it seemed far more plausible (as far as we can use the word plausible for fantasy) that he was “bio-engineered” into immortality than cursed to it. The result of it followed logically.

We’re talking about a man who has lived over 4000 years and readers get to know him in his present identity, professor Bharadvaj. What is the time span you intended to cover through this contemporary historian?

The timespan of his existence would extend from the times of the Mahabharata to the present, and that was what I’d intended to cover. This meant that whether it featured in the book or not, I had to have some sense of where he was at a given point of time in history, as well as have a logical reason for how he ended up there and what he was doing. Consequently, I needed to write 4000 years’ worth of backstory, at least in my head.

The story unfolds through the professor, in first person, but at times there seems to be a wall between the reader and him. It’s as though he is unwilling to let his guard down. What connect did you want him to have with the reader?

I think the guard or wall is essential, not only to keep up the mystery, but to actually reveal an important facet of the Professor’s character. Imagine a man living for 4000 years if he didn’t rein in his own thoughts and views, he’d probably go insane. Asvattama knows that, and he is disciplined and logical. He is not going to think one step further than what he has to, or spend time on sentiment and emotion. So that sense of coldness, that feeling of a barrier, is exactly what I wanted the reader to feel because that is the sort of man the Professor is.

The book is peppered with material from mythology and history, and can make readers bookmark and read up more on the subjects. While writing, did you feel the need to give readers more to do, than just read a story?

No, I don’t think giving the readers “homework”, as one of them called it, was done intentionally. It’s just that I needed the information to move the plot forward, or to explain the Professor’s thoughts and actions, and so it was brought in. At the same time, a man who is an expert isn’t going to explain the basics to himself (and thus the reader). So I had situations where the Professor would refer to something, but not go into it in more detail than was necessary. I guess that might have readers want to find out more, not to mention that ancient history is a fascinating subject which can draw anyone in.

Tell us about your writing process. It’s not easy to weave in science, myth, history and philosophy into a thriller.

Tell me about it! And I’ve never studied science beyond class X. It took me ages to get my research together and to forge sensible links between the disciplines and then I had to send extracts to more qualified friends to check I wasn’t making fundamental misstatements.

What was the thought process that went into creating characters of Manohar and Maya?

This is my first non-historical novel, that is, something set in contemporary times. I wanted it to reflect contemporary characters. Maya and Manohar have their essential roles in the book, as part of the plot, but they also have their individual identities. Manohar is characterised as gay. And that is the beginning and end of that part of it; he is not the clichéd trope that is so overused in movies. Maya is a girl of the times. She lives in an unfair world, but rather than complain about it, she makes her own way through it. Both characters have their flaws and insecurities, but then, so does everyone.

Will there be a sequel?

I had first intended this book as a stand-alone, but I can’t seem to get Professor Bharadvaj out of my head. But it’s he who tells the stories, not me.

Hopefully, one day not too far away, the Professor will wake me up in the middle of the night to insist I listen to him while he sips his whiskey and talks about his adventures, and I’ll have more to write about him.