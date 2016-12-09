Master of diverse fields

Tom Alter speaks Urdu fluently, has depicted historical personalities on stage, essayed a range of characters on the big and small screen, and is a cricket aficionado, who plays the game and has covered it extensively. His interview with a young Sachin Tendulkar went viral on YouTube.

In Bengaluru for a conference with school teachers and principals at the launch of a series of books by Ratna Sagar,Tom joked, “I used to think that the American education system, with its focus on weekly tests and yearly assessment was quite good. Considering they elected Donald Trump as President, I am not sure about it any more.”

Tom has been an integral part of the theatre scene in India. He says, “I think plays are becoming popular since the quality has gone up considerably. Technology, especially the use of videos, better lighting techniques has also helped in making it more popular. However, the most important part of theatre remains good performances.”

However, the actor opines that he is not impressed by the growing dependence on technology. He quips: “I think it is important to switch off your phone for six hours everyday. I follow this motto and do not carry a laptop or my mobile. Instead of browsing, I tend to take walks and gather my thoughts. I don’t think google provides all the answers.”

He adds that he “enjoys doing historical plays. I am keen on the subject and have considered it a vital part of my life. I have played characters I deeply admire, such as Ghalib and Maulana Azad.”

Tom dislikes the term ‘Bollywood’ and states, “I feel it is a commercial tag that makes us appear like an imitation of Hollywood. I like to refer to it as the Hindi film industry. I am not happy with the corporatisation of Hindi cinema. However, Hindi films are picking interesting themes and stories. Movies such as Munnabhai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mary Kom are breaking the mould and making the films more diverse. I doubt such stories would have found much traction a couple of decades ago.”

Tom also follows cricket intensely, plays the game and is confident India will emerge victorious in the ongoing test series with England. “This is a good Indian side. I think Kohli is a different captain. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not a great test captain. I felt that he should never have captaincy midway through a tour.”