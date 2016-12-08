Lessons from the jungle

more-in

Does a growing acquaintance with a dwelling place largely perceived as to be occupied by the marauding animals and trees betraying a gnawing sense of isolation provide us with an opportunity to explore the insidious motives of assault, cruelty and revenge? Does the sight of the place known as forest spark untrammelled works of the imagination? These intriguing questions form the stirring creative oeuvre of a well known Kannada author and poet Kuvempu. This is revealed by an anthology carrying his 51 carefully selected and proficiently translated poems by eminent author N S Raghunath. It unfailingly exposes us to a tolerant diversity and liberates us from tyranny of homogeneity. The anthology “Humanist Social Vision of Jungle poet: Kuvempu” recently published by the Sahitya Akademi, discovers the unconscious meaning of one’s existence which come from aesthetic experience that draws its sustenance from visuals. Seeing is not just believing, it is essentially an act of learning and this is what Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa (1904 –1994) creatively asserts in his poems.

Barring UR Anantmurthy and Girish Karnad not much has been known about the Kannada literature though it is decorated with eight Jnanpiths, a Kalidas Samman, a Kabir Samman, a Magsaysay and a Saraswati Samman and it leaves the author completely bewildered who aptly points out that non-availability of translations created a miasma of ignorance about it. N S Raghunath's recent endeavour to supplement what has been left out, is destined to create an awareness about the awe-inspiring creative dexterity of Kannada writers. The book zeroes in on a prolific and equally significant author Kuvempu, the first Kannada recipient of prestigious Jnanpith award, and it subtly showcases how his poetry subverts the popular perception of the a natural phenomenon -forest which is hardly known as the jungle of mountains, of malaria, of illness and wild animals. In his brilliantly written and astutely analysed introduction, N S Raghunath rightly points out that his creativity turned Maleand into a land of poetry. The lush green vegetation of nature paves the way for free wandering of the imagination to unlock the dark and taboo zones of human sensibility without moral arrogance. For poet a quick stroll into the greens will prompt us to abandon deception, pose and the false pretence of cultural supremacy.

Kuvempu seems to have an open contempt for all that is antithetical to values of equality and modes of reasoning and the poet writes poems to create a creative bulwark against inequality. the poet's unflinching commitment to human values prompts the author to place his poems in the subaltern perspective. Spelling out his the contours of his critical appraisal, Raghunath forcefully argues, “The idea of equality must have made Kuvemph to write differently from the other Navodaya writers. In a way his writing triggered a literature what we call today subaltern studies. That distinguishes him as the most humane writer. It you look at the sociology of the time, it was waiting for the coming of a talent like Kuvempu, perhaps desperately”.

For Kuvempu, the notion of hierarchy even at semantic level is unavailing :

Here nobody is important

Nobody is unimportant

Nothing is insignificant

The poet, hardly uses rhetorical questioning or solipsist posturing, but shows his fondness for aphorism to raise unsettling questions:

“Whatever the Shastra says

Of whatever age! Is there a voice

Above the Voice of the heart

Is Manu of remote past binding”

The author with marked critical acuity attempts to produce a powerful sub text by a careful selection of Kuvempu's poems with a view to making the reader aware of how the poet tears apart specious religious arguments that reinforce the legitimacy of culture based majoritarian discourse. Kuvempu’s gripping poems are flooded with the deluge of ideas that creatively affirm the human resilience. The poet is of the view that coercion and subordination must be kept at bay and ideology or religion can not be the freedom to oppress with in.

In a time where narrative of homogeneity has assumed alarming proportions, the Sahitya Akademi did well to bring out such an anthology that betrays a strong sense of cultural diversity that runs through the Indian literary tradition.