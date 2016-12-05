Don Quixote comes calling

more-in

Ryan Lobo. Bangaloreans need no introduction to him. The award-winning film-maker and photographer has a Midas-like touch. He has been successful in every field he has pursued and has travelled the world photographing and making films on a range of global issues.

The well-read Ryan’s debut novel Mr Iyer Goes to War reflects the author’s multifaceted personality, in-depth understanding of human nature, and scholarly mind. The novel is an interpretation of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra’s The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha.

The story follows the romp of the elderly Lalgudi Iyer, who has been admitted by his relatives in a hospice centre in Varanasi. An accident leads the idealistic Iyer, who spends his days reading the scriptures, to believe he is a reincarnation of Bhima, on a mission to defeat evil.

Bencho, an undertaker, takes on the role of Sancho Panza and is the ‘squire’ to Iyer, who, though baffled by Iyer, joins him as he chases after illusions, righting the contemporary India of hilarious imagined wrongs.

Though the book is a humorous read, there are layers to it. On one level, it depicts an India in transition caught between the traditional and the contemporary.

“Iyer looks at things from a different time,” says Ryan, as he takes time out of his busy schedule, agreeing to an interview at Koshy’s.

He agrees that the book is also a comment on Nehruvian India, which is what Iyer chases. In contrast, Bencho, though awed by Iyer’s erudition, is practical, wants to learn English, be like Robinson Crusoe, or Crucho, as Bencho calls him, and become a politician. “The story is a vehicle for understanding India’s epic journey. It is a Homer’s Odyssey of sorts both for the country and the individual. Iyer has a deep love for his culture and his country. He is representative of a lot of people who feel left out from the great leap, especially the older generation. He belongs to that age.

He lives in epic times and makes observations on it. Iyer is an incredible character, as is Bencho, who represents a regular Capitalist. Iyer’s ambitions, though, are far beyond the scope of normal aspirations.”

The idea for the book took root when Ryan was on an assignment at Varanasi during the Kumbh Mela. “I was writing notes for a screenplay which turned into a novel.” Ryan started writing in 2012 and wrote many drafts.

“My notes went back even before that. When I was at the Kumbh Mela, I saw old couples who had made a tremendous journey on pilgrimage.

There were a lot of people from different faiths. That was fascinating for me. It was seeing an India that existed long before we knew it.”

One of the defining features of the book is the descriptions; they are picture perfect like Ryan’s photographs. The reader journeys along with Iyer and Bencho as they go on an adventure along the Ganges to vanquish Bakasura, the demon who was killed by Bhima.

Ryan has skilfully woven in multiple plots and clever humour in the novel. When asked how he achieved this, he laughs and says, with characteristic humility. “When you write, you end up being smarter than you are because you can edit it!”

From pursuing a Masters in Cell Biology to becoming a famous photographer and film-maker, Ryan says “I think your path finds you only when you make yourself a worthy vessel for creativity to flow through you,” he concludes.

Mr Iyer Goes to War is a Bloomsbury UK publication.