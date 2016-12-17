An evening of enchantment

more-in

Even though she said, “People don’t take poets seriously unless you like Shakespeare,” the audience hung on to every word that the London Laureate, Rachel Long uttered. She is obsessed with the body, the female form in particular; themes of girlhood, motherhood, love and failed relationships are the focal point of her poetry. Rachel is one of three current poetry awardees of the prestigious Jerwood/Arvon Mentorship Scheme (2015-2016), mentored by Caroline Bird. Atta Galatta, in association with the British Council, recently conducted a poetry reading session by Rachel.

She read from poems such as ‘Sandwiches’, about her best friend Tiff; ‘Because you’re not here’, ‘Wrapped Dresses’, ‘A Barrel of’ and ‘Factory Setting of a Body.’ The last two poems were written using the Blackout technique. “Take any book, the furthest away from poetry the better, pick a page and give yourself a theme, use only the words from that page to write the poem.”

‘The Miseducation of Ivy Jones’ describes how Rachel felt about her body while growing up.

In London, she runs the Octavia Poetry Collective for women of colour. Rachel set up this group because a lot of young poets that she worked with, experience a sense of heartbreak and hurt. “As students, they are always given a reading list that is in a voice which excludes theirs. So, I’ve created this space that is exclusively ours, where we can write as women and share our stories and write freely, without the pressure of having to write about our cultural background. Sometimes you just want to write about love like anybody else.” This group was commissioned by the Southbank Centre in London to write a poem for the Women of the World Festival. The 17 poets each wrote one poem, and Rachel did a patchwork of these poems. She took lines and words from every poem and this turned out to be so much more powerful than an individual poem. This poem was called ‘Factory Setting of a Body’.

The poetry reading was followed by an interactive session. When asked about her perception of India, she narrated a lovely story about her friend from Goa who would always tell her tales about beautiful beaches and the mouth-watering cuisine. She jokingly said, “I was convinced such a place doesn’t exist!” She went on to say how her perception was not a cemented one because she was aware of how the Western media portrays the East. “Even though you and I are not from the same country, I find that the problems we face as poets are somewhat similar. If someone asks me what I do, and I tell them that I’m a poet, they immediately demand to what to know what my other job is; or how I financially support myself as a poet. I feel sorry for those who don’t take poets seriously.”

There is a stereotype attached to somebody who calls themselves a ‘poet’, that they are extremely introverted. Rachel does not particularly agree with this, “I think that it differs from poet to poet but from what I’ve noticed I can tell you this, there is always something weird or strange about poets. You only realise that when you get to know them a little better. Poets are introverted and extroverted as per the situation they are in. If they’ve been locked up in a room for three or four days, then they become extroverted but that is only because they’ve been starved of social contact.” Regarding the much dreaded writer’s block, she laughed and said “There is a theory that it doesn’t exist and it is made up by lazy writers. But writer’s block is a thing, and I’ve learnt it the hard way.”

Rachel has been published mainly in Western magazines and websites; she is currently working on publishing her first anthology which is still a work-in-progress.