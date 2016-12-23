A new look at the Raj

For historian and author Walter Reid, whose latest book Jewel in the Crown: The British Betrayal of India takes a look at the empire in India from a British perspective, the country had always held a special piece in his heart. " I have family members who served in India for many years. I have visited India many times and have loved it. This book is an attempt to talk about the failure of the British establishment to take real, purposeful steps to prepare India for Independence, and the consequences of the inaction, which resulted in the partition and the riots."

Reid has written a number of acclaimed books of military and political history, including Churchill: Under Friendly Fire and Empire of Sand: How Britain Made the Middle East.

Elaborating on the book, he says, " It is an attempt to explore how Britain behaved in relation to Indian Independence. It is not intended as a history of the independence movement in India. I have focussed mainly on British sources. I am attempting to assess the behaviour of British politicians and civil servants. My research was partly in primary sources contained in the British Archives and in published primary sources in the shape of diaries etc. of those involved. I looked at a variety of secondary sources too. "

Was India very different from other parts of the empire? Walter points out, " I have personally felt very welcome in India. However, I don't get the feeling that the material consequences of the Raj are seen favourably in the country . In many other countries, there is a widespread belief that in terms of infrastructure – roads, bridges etc – Britain had contributed something and left a lasting legacy in the form of the rule of law, with the notion of democracy. In India, on the other hand, the British period was regarded as just one of a series of imperial interventions."

He adds, "This impression, together with the evidence, as I saw of investment in cities like Mumbai and New Delhi seemed to imply an intention by the British to stay on for a very long time. This prompted me to do the research and reading which gave birth to the book."

Walter has also analysed the reasons the British wanted to stay put in India. He says, "I think that there was simply a perception that Britain without India, the Jewel in the imperial crown, would be a very ordinary place. Churchill and those of his generation took pride from the fact that Britain presided over the largest empire the world had ever seen. They regarded this as an achievement on a par with that of Rome or Athens –indeed exceeding these achievements. India was the most glorious and exotic part of the British Empire – which indeed wasn’t referred to as an ‘Empire’ until India was taken from the East India Company by the British Crown. Without this magnificent symbol of what was special, Britain would be no different from Belgium or Holland. And for Churchill and others, that would be a humiliation."

Winston Churchill, the hero of the Second World War and the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany, is not seen very favourably in India. Walter says, " I have written about Churchill and admire him immensely – particularly his absolutely crucial role in the Second World War. I do acknowledge that he was very wrong in relation to India, where his conduct fell far below his usual level. I have a chapter in the book that deals with his India policy. It is tough to give a nuanced view on Churchill in a few words. He and Lord Linlithgow worked together as a restraint on any liberal movement. Secondly, from the back benches in the 1930s he and other die-hards were able to twist and tease the Government of India Act of 1935 so that its entrenchment of the separate interests of the princes, Muslims and Hindus created what he called a ‘tripos’ of separation, a tripos on which, as he said in the 1940s, Britain might sit almost indefinitely."