‘There’s a lot more to comics than superheroes’

Twice awarded the “Caricaturist of the Year” by the International Association of caricature artists and the Reuben Award for “Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year”, Tom Richmond requires little introduction. The cartoonist, illustrator and caricaturist regularly features in MAD, the esteemed long running satirical magazine and his works have appeared in National Geographic World, Cartoon Network, TIME Digital, amongst many others. Here in Delhi as a special guest at Comic Con, he conversed about the art of satire and the subversive power of pop culture.

Comic Conventions (often abbreviated as comic con) today have become a powerful emergent site to explore popular culture. No longer limited to awkward teenage boys, who are portrayed as “geeks”, the comic book scene has exploded into mainstream culture. Talking about its increased reception, Tom Richmond explains that the shift has mainly resulted due to a better understanding of the comic genre’s wider thematic concerns. “People have started discovering that it's not just about superheroes. There’s a lot more to comics than that. Creators use comics as a medium to tell all kinds of stories. Graphic novels deal with families, everyday life and these have nothing to do with capes or radiation. As writers started telling stories that more people could relate to, comic books became more accepted by the mainstream audience.”

Renowned for its political satire, MAD magazine incorporates humour and parody as tools to critique the society. Caricature, he points out, becomes the vehicle for satire. Highlighting the motive of MAD, he states, “They make fun of everything – pop culture to politics. I do not think there’s a line. When someone does something dumb or is lying to you, or not really honest about what they intend – they point it out. They point out the absurdities of life and politics. That's why you will see sophisticated political commentary right next to a joke about boogers.” In an age of growing intolerance and rampant censoring, satire he notes, is an important tool to mark these changes through humour. “There are cartoonists who promote a right-wing perspective and others who promote left-wing ideas. Everyone has a point of view, but you have got to choose where you want to get your stories from.”

Commenting on the current plethora of media outlets and a general distrust toward mainstream media, he remarks, “The internet is such a ubiquitous place. There are no editors, no fact checkers – there needs to be a system in place to check and double check. So much stuff out there has nothing to do with reality. I am hoping legitimate newspapers do not go away. People are just going to get educated about this and pick and choose carefully.” About MAD, he explains, “There is no agenda, one way or another. They have done parodies of Obama’s policies and Bush and now that Trump is President, I cannot imagine what they are going to do with that guy.” With no specific demographic in place, the caricatures are an expression to highlight qualities with a pinch of salt, he insists.

This is his first visit to India and was really looking forward to knowing more about Indian comics. Introduced to Chacha Choudhury by a fan at the Comic Con, he went on to draw a caricature of the popular hero, much to the audience's glee. He was excited to learn more about the rich culture of art and comics in India. Recommended by an Indian friend in the US, he dived into the legend of Rajnikanth. After watching Ethiran (Robot), he went on to illustrate an imaginary cover for MAD magazine featuring Alfred (the mascot for MAD) as Rajnikanth’s robot for a special Delhi Comic Con exclusive. Enthralled by the enthusiastic youngsters crowding at the Comic Con, he states,“The crowd is very similar to other Comic Cons across the globe. The energy, cosplay – that kind of thing is universal.” His brief trip included a visit to Taj Mahal and some temples, but he regrets seeing a very tiny portion of India. Remarking on the similarity of global phenomenon everywhere, in terms of passion for popular culture and even the political landscape, he reasserts that caricatures are a handy tool to point out the problems in society that otherwise go unnoticed or are unable to strike a chord with the audience.