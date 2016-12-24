‘I hope to de-mythologise historical figures’

Director of the India Institute at King’s College London, Sunil Khilnani is a scholar of history and politics. He wrote The Idea of India in 1999, and presented a BBC Radio 4 series titled Incarnations: India in 50 Lives, which was published as a book earlier this year. Khilnani is a guest speaker at The Hindu Lit for Life 2017. Excerpts from an email interview:

How does one deal with the coexistence and occasional swapping of history and mythology in India? Mythology is powerfully true for us…

My own book, Incarnations:India in 50 Lives, is very consciously focused on history, on individuals who we have evidential reason to believe actually existed. I chose not to include characters who figure in our religious epics and legends, even though such characters are of course an important part of our imaginative and moral worlds. I was interested in exploring how historical figures get turned into myths and legends, into beings that bear little resemblance to actual humans: a Buddha, or a Mirabai, a Rani of Jhansi or a Subhas Chandra Bose. I doubt if a historian or scholar can ever simply dissolve such myths or legends, but at least they can hope to put some pressure on these mythic portrayals, reveal as absurd some of the gold-plated paragons that are passed off as human beings. My hope in this book is to de-mythologise the figures I write about, in order to re-humanise them.

Indians tend to look at time as a continuum. There is also the idea of the world as ‘maya’. Do these philosophies play into our treatment of history?

I’m not so sure about such broad-brush generalisations. You can find a strong sense of chronology going quite far back into Indian history, and you can find important examples of calendrical time measurements and complex mathematical time calculations. Even cyclical conceptions of time often involve such vast time spans that there is plenty of sequential time in between! So, in fact, there are quite a variety of ways in which time is conceived across Indian history. And when it comes to how the world is seen — whether as ‘real’ or some kind of a ‘veil’ — one thing that strikes me is that even some of those figures who portrayed the physical world as ‘maya’ worked quite hard to change and reform the social circumstances in which they lived. Adi Shankara himself would be one such example. That’s to say, they did not always turn their back on the world.

‘For those who get written out of history, the ‘losers’, their most important weapon is the actual historical record.’

You have written about 50 historical figures. There is a feeling that history could be told more gainfully through the lives of ordinary men and women. Comment?

There are so many lenses through which one can look at history, and indeed, in recent years, historians in the West have mined the archives — church and land registers, trade guilds, police and medical files, and so on — to reconstruct the lives of ordinary individuals and to show through their eyes particular social and historical worlds. When it comes to Indian history, it is often harder to do this in the same way — not least because if you go back further than 250 or so years, the archival sources in which ordinary lives might have been recorded become rather thin. The upper castes, who controlled literacy, didn’t leave many records of the lives of ordinary people. With my own book, I consciously chose figures whose names and memories resonate across Indian history, that is, not figures who are entirely unknown. The book’s title itself, Incarnations, is meant to draw attention to the fact that most of the figures I write about had not just their own lives, but also afterlives. They lived on in popular legend and memory, they acquired at different times in India’s history a reputation and were brought back to life: often to fight contemporary battles.

We tend to make cut-outs of our historical figures. You have attempted to fix this in your book. Was it simply a case of including information left out of official tellings?

Making a historical figure come alive is not just about including all available information — something which anyway would have been impossible within the format of the relatively short biographical essays that make up my book. What was important to me was to select the salient details and information — what Virginia Woolf called ‘the fertile fact’ — which could reveal the humanity of the people I write about. And that humanity includes their weaknesses and fallibility — things we all share, and with which we can empathise.

Winners write history, so politically slanted retellings are perhaps a given. How does one reinforce objectivity in the way in which we relate histories to ourselves and our children?

We need first to insist that history is built on facts, on evidence, records, and data; and that historians, as also all who speak in the name of history, owe a responsibility to truth. For those who get written out of history, the ‘losers’, their most important weapon is the actual historical record. And one has to fight back through the hard work of recovering such records, not merely by trying to counter the mythologies of government by counter-mythologies of the oppressed, or by responding to ideologies of power by counter-ideologies of the powerless. The best response to historical untruth, and the most powerful weapon of the powerless, is to affirm historical truth.

What makes India at this point so vulnerable to the cultural cleansing that’s been unleashed?

We are in a period of considerable cultural reinvention and even openness to experiment — in part the effect of almost seven decades of a largely open society. It is such experimentation and challenge — whether it concerns the claims of the lower castes or of women, for example — that has provoked a variety of fearful counter-reactions. That’s one strand to the story of where we are politically today.

Another significant strand has to do with the expansion of democratic politics: this inevitably propels a different kind of culture into the public realm, which wants to put its stamp on institutions, to shape policy and to gain recognition for itself.

