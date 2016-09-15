Balachandra Menon on the compilation of his speeches.

It is usual for filmmakers to grace functions and make speeches. But recording them, compiling it and publishing them in an anthology is rare. This is what makes Balachandra Menon’s latest work Ente ‘Adhika’ Prasangangal different. The book was launched by the students of Greets Public School in Kochi recently.

Menon’s speeches, there are 18 of them on various topics made at different venues in this collection, are like listening to his voice again. They are characteristics of the filmmaker’s persona and have the ability to capture the moment, the pulse of the audience.

The speeches are spiced with stories and anecdotes. Menon never seems to tire narrating them. A journalist before he wielded the megaphone, this is Menon’s eighth published work, apart from his five published screenplays.

“The speeches in this collection covers a period from 2011-2015. I never plan my speech. Very often the audience triggers me into the mood. I record all my speeches and have DTP prints of them. When I happened to read the speeches compiled I thought it made for an interesting read. This set to me thinking on publishing it in book form. Let me also tell you that like in the case of my films, I’m selective regarding the functions I attend. I go only if I feel that my speech will have anything of value to someone,” says Menon.

The speeches are made on different social platforms such as inauguration of the school youth festival at Palakkad, presentation of the Prem Nazir Award, at the pain and palliative care trust in Kollam, Film Critics Award in Kochi, at Sivagiri Madom, Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal and the like on various topics, laced with keen observation and wit. There is also an article, a sort of epilogue titled ‘Prasavavum Prasangavum’ that narrates an interesting experience in this regard.

The speeches are arranged meticulously, each with a photograph of the event. Menon confesses that reading through the speeches long after they were made brought back memories of that venue and function. “Each speech certainly brings back memories, both pleasant and unpleasant. This may sound strange but in my case there would always be something that would catch my attention before I got up to speak. This was the spark from where I usually took off, improvising, fleshing it out. One thing that I have noticed is that whatever be the function, however poignant or serious, the audience always prefers a speech laced with a bit of humour. This, of course, should not be in excess. I try and see that the audience is not disappointed.”

Menon recounts one such incident. “On one occasion I saw a banner where my name read Sarvasri Bharat Balachandra Menon. I was amused and decided to find out the reason for this coinage. One of the organisers confessed rather sheepishly that they were sure about me getting the Bharat award but were doubtful if I was a Padma Shri awardee. After long deliberations they decided on Sarvasri Bharat.”

This Onam, Menon is seen in an important role in Jeethu Joseph’s Oozham. And his future projects? “I’ll be in New Jersey for a month. I have started working on a script which I hope to finish during my stay there. The film, hopefully, should be ready by the first half of next year.”

Ente ‘Adhika’ Prasangangal

Balachandra Menon

V&V

Rs. 200