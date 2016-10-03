It has been nineteen years since her last work of fiction, The God of Small Things won the Booker Prize.

Nineteen years after her debut novel The God of Small Things won the Booker Prize, Arundhati Roy’s next work of fiction The Ministry of Utmost Happiness has been announced.

In a Facebook post, publisher Penguin India announced that the writer’s next novel will be published in June 2017. “I am glad to report that the mad souls (even the wicked ones) in The Ministry of Utmost Happiness have found a way into the world, and that I have found my publishers,” said Ms. Roy in a statement released by Penguin.