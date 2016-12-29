What’s inside

The dark side

A collection of short stories that discuss the political and social scenario in India.

Siraajunnisa, T.D. Ramakrishnan, Rs. 80

The words have it

Collection of Malayalam proverbs and usages that touch upon various facets of life.

Moothore Vakku, Manoj Manayil, Rs. 160

Holding a mirror

Stories that closely analyse the course of present-day society and make political interventions.

Autorickshawkkaarante Bhaarya, M. Mukundan, Rs. 85

For copies: DC Books

A unique bond

In 14 chapters, the book connects human beings, nature and cinema through research and findings.

Haritha Cinema, A. Chandrasekhar, Rs. 180

For copies: Olive Publications

In harmony

Story of hunter Damappa who is out to prove his valour only to be taught a few lessons about coexisting with nature and creatures.

Irapidiyankunnum Kure Sikkarikalum, P. V. Vinodkumar, Rs. 125

For copies: Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath

Kumbalangi chronicles

The author compiles vignettes and memories about his birth place, Kumbalangi.

Ente Kumbalangi, Prof. K.V. Thomas, Rs. 90

For copies: Current Books

Food for thought

A collection of 25 stories that makes you laugh and think.

Vishudharathri, Vakkom S. Bright, Rs. 140

For copies: Prabhath Book House