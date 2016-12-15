What’s inside
The ordeal
The author reminisces the days he spent in a prison in Male.
Thakkijja: Ente Jailjeevitham, Jayachandran Mokeri, Rs. 325
Shades of life
A collection of stories that make the mundane special.
Ente Pachakkarimbe, C. S. Chandrika, Rs. 130
Torn apart
Heart-wrenching stories of those people who’ve been wronged for no reason.
Adiyaaru Teacharum Mattu Asaadhaarana Jeevithangalum, Thaha Madayi, Rs. 175
Crime patrol
A book on the history of the Kerala Police and evolution of crime investigation techniques in the State.
Keralathinte Kuttanweshana Charithram, Dr. B. Umadethan, Rs. 260
Dreams and beyond
In this autobiography, the author looks back at his life, the evolution of a science movement and Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad.
Kaalaharanamillatha Swapnangal, Dr. M.P. Parameswaran, Rs. 350
Friends forever
Story of a little girl and the special bond she shares with a family of peacocks.
Malavikayude Mayilppeelikal, Ambujam Kadamboor, Rs. 80
