What’s inside

The ordeal

Thakkijja: Ente Jailjeevitham

The author reminisces the days he spent in a prison in Male.

Thakkijja: Ente Jailjeevitham, Jayachandran Mokeri, Rs. 325

Shades of life

Ente Pachakkarimbe

A collection of stories that make the mundane special.

Ente Pachakkarimbe, C. S. Chandrika, Rs. 130

Torn apart

Adiyaaru Teacharum Mattu Asaadhaarana Jeevithangalum

Heart-wrenching stories of those people who’ve been wronged for no reason.

Adiyaaru Teacharum Mattu Asaadhaarana Jeevithangalum, Thaha Madayi, Rs. 175

Crime patrol

Keralathinte Kuttanweshana Charithram

A book on the history of the Kerala Police and evolution of crime investigation techniques in the State.

Keralathinte Kuttanweshana Charithram, Dr. B. Umadethan, Rs. 260

Dreams and beyond

Kaalaharanamillatha Swapnangal

In this autobiography, the author looks back at his life, the evolution of a science movement and Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad.

Kaalaharanamillatha Swapnangal, Dr. M.P. Parameswaran, Rs. 350

Friends forever

Malavikayude Mayilppeelikal

Story of a little girl and the special bond she shares with a family of peacocks.

Malavikayude Mayilppeelikal, Ambujam Kadamboor, Rs. 80

