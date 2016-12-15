What’s inside

Books

The ordeal

Thakkijja: Ente Jailjeevitham

The author reminisces the days he spent in a prison in Male.

Thakkijja: Ente Jailjeevitham, Jayachandran Mokeri, Rs. 325

Shades of life

Ente Pachakkarimbe

A collection of stories that make the mundane special.

Ente Pachakkarimbe, C. S. Chandrika, Rs. 130

Torn apart

Adiyaaru Teacharum Mattu Asaadhaarana Jeevithangalum

Heart-wrenching stories of those people who’ve been wronged for no reason.

Adiyaaru Teacharum Mattu Asaadhaarana Jeevithangalum, Thaha Madayi, Rs. 175

Crime patrol

Keralathinte Kuttanweshana Charithram

A book on the history of the Kerala Police and evolution of crime investigation techniques in the State.

Keralathinte Kuttanweshana Charithram, Dr. B. Umadethan, Rs. 260

For copies: DC Books

Dreams and beyond

Kaalaharanamillatha Swapnangal

In this autobiography, the author looks back at his life, the evolution of a science movement and Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad.

Kaalaharanamillatha Swapnangal, Dr. M.P. Parameswaran, Rs. 350

Friends forever

Malavikayude Mayilppeelikal

Story of a little girl and the special bond she shares with a family of peacocks.

Malavikayude Mayilppeelikal, Ambujam Kadamboor, Rs. 80

For copies: Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath

