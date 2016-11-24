What’s inside
Thread of memories
Veteran actor Indrans traces his career from that of a tailor to an actor, and the history of the times he lived in.
Soochiyum Noolum, Indrans/Shamsudheen Kuttoth, Rs. 90
Of spirits and mystery
A fictional reinterpretation of the life of the Jews, highlighting some rare customs and practices.
Leebinte Pisaachukkal, Neenu Ansar, Rs. 120
Women power
Compilation of articles that vouch for women empowerment and her significance in the social fabric.
Ganja, Thanuja Bhattathiri, Rs. 125
Novel narrative
“The stories in the collection are unique, powerful and surprise you,” writes Zachariah in the foreword to this collection of short stories.
Kathakal, M. Nandakumar, Rs. 140
Past present
The novel tells the story of two brothers who came to Kerala from Yemen centuries ago and their lineage.
Pallivaippile Kothikkallukal, Samad, Rs. 295
Redefining history
The book takes a new look at the history of Kerala.
Keralacharithrathile 10 Kallakkathakal, M. G. S. Narayanan, Rs. 130
For copies: DC Books