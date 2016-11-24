What’s inside

Thread of memories

Soochiyum Noolum

Veteran actor Indrans traces his career from that of a tailor to an actor, and the history of the times he lived in.

Soochiyum Noolum, Indrans/Shamsudheen Kuttoth, Rs. 90

Of spirits and mystery

Leebinte Pisaachukkal

A fictional reinterpretation of the life of the Jews, highlighting some rare customs and practices.

Leebinte Pisaachukkal, Neenu Ansar, Rs. 120

Women power

Ganja by Thanuja Bhattathiri

Compilation of articles that vouch for women empowerment and her significance in the social fabric.

Ganja, Thanuja Bhattathiri, Rs. 125

Novel narrative

Kathakal

“The stories in the collection are unique, powerful and surprise you,” writes Zachariah in the foreword to this collection of short stories.

Kathakal, M. Nandakumar, Rs. 140

Past present

Pallivaippile Kothikkallukal, Samad

The novel tells the story of two brothers who came to Kerala from Yemen centuries ago and their lineage.

Pallivaippile Kothikkallukal, Samad, Rs. 295

Redefining history

Keralacharithrathile 10 Kallakkathakal, M. G. S. Narayanan

The book takes a new look at the history of Kerala.

Keralacharithrathile 10 Kallakkathakal, M. G. S. Narayanan, Rs. 130

