Voices of rationality

After waiting for hours in the queue for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the famous Tirupati laddu, which is made with chickpea flour, ghee, sugar, cashew, raisins, cardomom and sugar candy, does taste sweeter. But news this week that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has turned down a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) demand to get a food safety licence for its laddu would have definitely made Satyajit Ray smile.

In Ray’s film Ganashatru, adapted from Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play An Enemy of the People, Ashoke Gupta, a doctor, was pitted first against his brother Nishith, a businessman, and then the whole town when he announced that the holy water or charanamrita that people were drinking in a popular temple was contaminated, causing severe illness. The film was hugely anticipated because it was the first Ray film after his heart attack in 1983 forced him to take a break. Critics panned it, saying they missed the subtlety of his earlier films, but the questions it raised haven’t lost their relevance.

A raging conflict

Does the situation in the Ibsen play occur in reality? If a play written in 1882 is still performed regularly, it perhaps answers that question. Ray went a step further in his adaptation by introducing the theme of religion, and thus immediately placing it in the realities of India where the conflict between science and faith still rages. The Tirupati management, for example, said its kitchen is an auspicious place where outsiders cannot be admitted, and hence getting a food safety licence was out of the question and unnecessary. With more than 3 lakh laddus being churned out every day and reports that the kitchen has been modernised with conveyor belts to deliver the laddus from the kitchen to the counter and so forth, what harm would a public health scrutiny possibly do? The Tirupati laddu got a Geographical Indication tag in 2009, and is thus protected from misuse of name or recipe.

In Ibsen’s play, a doctor is asked to inspect the public baths, which is key to the progress of the town. When he finds the water contaminated and refuses to say otherwise, he is declared an enemy of the people. The play ends with the lead character Dr. Stockmann proclaiming that “the strongest man in the world is he who stands most alone”.

“There’s a grain of truth in that actually,” in Ibsen’s belief that the “minority is always right... it’s the fools who form the overwhelming majority,” Ray had told Andrew Robinson (Satyajit Ray: The Inner Eye) before he began shooting Ganashatru. “Democracy here [India] is very much like that... democracy is an admirable thing in principle but on occasions the situation in An Enemy of the People does occur in actual life.”

An uncomfortable truth

Having said that, was Ray comfortable with this anti-democratic stance in Ibsen’s play? Well, no. In fact, the film ends with a small group of young people taking up the protest against the temple from where the good doctor had left off. The doctor had just been out-shouted by his brother at a public meeting he had called to share with the people his fear of an epidemic. His faith is questioned again and again just because he has raised an uncomfortable truth. “Do you call yourself a Hindu,” his brother asks him. Even when the doctor says yes, it’s not enough. The brother attacks him: “Have you visited our temple in the last ten years?” To this the doctor says no. “Don’t you believe in such rituals?” The doctor, trying to remain calm, replies: “I do not follow certain customs of Hinduism. Science has shaped my beliefs.... It has been proved that the temple water is infected... it is a question of hygiene, not religion.”

Raising the religion flag

If we hear our democratic discourse today, the voice of rationality appears to get lost in the din of religious fervour/nationalism/patriotism. Too many people believe in what George W. Bush also once famously said: “You’re either with us or against us.” But if anyone can be expected to be rational and logical in this, it is perhaps the TTD, which introduced effective crowd-control measures long back and is constantly upgrading technology — the kitchen is solar-powered, the coupon for laddus has a security code with biometric details, packaging has improved to ensure laddus stay fresh longer. Getting an FSSAI licence of safety seems like an obvious thing to do till the religion flag — the laddus are “holy” and hence cannot be defined as “food” — is raised and we run the risk of drowning a sane voice. The Tirupati temple trust feeds more than a lakh of devotees each day, why not use science to tick the all-important check box of hygiene?

Sudipta Datta is a Kolkata-based journalist.