The book in my hand

Ashraf Ghani

I have 16-hour workdays but I always read for an hour before I sleep, and whenever I get a chance. Broadly, books on the economy interest me. At present I’m just about to finish When Markets Collide: Investment Strategies for the Age of Global Economic Change by Mohamed El-Erian. It is a fascinating book, and very pertinent to our times today.

Fali S. Nariman

I am reading Shakespeare and The Law: A Conversation Among Disciplines and Professions (edited by Bradin Cormack, Martha C. Nussbaum and Richard Strier), which includes a fascinating, freewheeling conversation between a U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a Professor of Literature covering almost everything from the ghost in Hamlet to the nature of judicial discretion. Last week I read Rohinton Nariman’s The Inner Fire, an instructive read for everyone who wants to understand the purpose of life. Next week I hope to browse through Red Herrings and White Elephants by Albert Jack. The book contains the origins of phrases we use everyday.