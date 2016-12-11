The book in my hand
A weekly column on what well-known personalities are reading and planning to read.
Ashraf Ghani
I have 16-hour workdays but I always read for an hour before I sleep, and whenever I get a chance. Broadly, books on the economy interest me. At present I’m just about to finish When Markets Collide: Investment Strategies for the Age of Global Economic Change by Mohamed El-Erian. It is a fascinating book, and very pertinent to our times today.
Fali S. Nariman
I am reading Shakespeare and The Law: A Conversation Among Disciplines and Professions (edited by Bradin Cormack, Martha C. Nussbaum and Richard Strier), which includes a fascinating, freewheeling conversation between a U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a Professor of Literature covering almost everything from the ghost in Hamlet to the nature of judicial discretion. Last week I read Rohinton Nariman’s The Inner Fire, an instructive read for everyone who wants to understand the purpose of life. Next week I hope to browse through Red Herrings and White Elephants by Albert Jack. The book contains the origins of phrases we use everyday.
Ashraf Ghani is the President of Afghanistan.
Fali S. Nariman is a constitutional jurist and senior advocate to the Supreme Court.