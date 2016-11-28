Strange encounters

Vikram Balagopal’s new offering “Savage Blue” takes the reader on a roller coaster ride across different worlds

Imagination is the key to writing an engrossing fiction. When it comes to penning a fantasy adventure, this crucial element needs to be at its best to ensure that the reader finds the make-believe story engrossing and at the same time relatable.

This is what Vikram Balagopal has achieved in his new novel “Savage Blue”, the Harper Collins publication woven around Akila and Shyam who come together 20 years after Akila’s mysterious disappearance at the age of 10 when Shyam was nine. The coming together of the two commences a romantic story interlaced with adventure and thrill as Akila takes Shyam across parallel surreal worlds. Thus the reader is taken across these different places which are inhabited by strange creatures and linked with other spheres and our own in a remarkable way. With a good portion of this fantasy story taking place in contemporary Delhi where the two main characters meet, the author feels the novel does fall within the ambit of magical realism.

According to the writer these parallel spheres play a crucial role in panning of Akila’s story. Her numerous adventures while travelling through these worlds shape her personality and traits. Besides, these spheres Balagopal adds also help him to highlight how special our planet really is. “This world we call Earth we take it for granted because we have never felt homesick for it. It is always here, the blue sky, the oceans, the mountains, jungles and rivers. But what if you were barred from it, like she is? What will you miss most?”

Chiselling Akila as a strong, tenacious and resilient character it is clear that the writer intends to focus on gender equality and feminism through her. Agreeing to this, he says, “Akila represents the strength I see everyday in the women in my life, because of whom I have never doubted that both sexes are equally capable and deserve the same respect and rights. She has the strength, to struggle and live her life despite the obstacles and forces holding her down, and she has the power, to overcome it.” This is evident as one reads to know how Akila stays alive in the jungle on another world from the age of 10 by her wits, making her home using the resources available and dealing with her losses and hardships without support from anyone else. Yet, she never gives up in her endeavour to break free from the powers that subjugate her.

Despite Akila forming the pivot of the plot, the other protagonist Shyam too plays a vital role. Haunted by an eerie dream about what happened to Akila and him when he was a child, a strange bond links him romantically to her. This connection between the two also bridges this world with the one Akila lives in.

Even though a fantasy adventure, the tale’s subtexts convey the significance of hope and the importance of fighting all forms of injustice. It also makes a telling comment on the deteriorating environment. This can be inferred by the reader, when Balagopal gives a detailed account of the garbage Akila finds herself in on reaching Delhi and her finding a dearth of unpolluted water bodies in the city.

Balagopal’s whose debut graphic novel “Simian”, the first two parts of a trilogy based on Ramayana won him the Best Graphic Novel at Comic Con India in 2014 says the genesis of “Savage Blue” goes back to his childhood. “The inspiration was a dream I had when I was very young, may be nine, the same age Shyam is at the beginning of the story, and I have thought about that dream ever since. I began developing the idea some years ago and it grew into a fantasy adventure about this character called Akila that I have grown to love,” he reveals. Not denying some superficial similarities with his real life the author emphasises that he spun the tale from his imagination.

Having been successful in the graphic format in his debut novel “Simian”, Balagopal’s move to write a full fledged novel is not just for novelty but primarily because of the content. Explaining the changeover, he says “I had always intended for ‘Savage Blue’ to be a novel because it worked best for the structure I had in mind. I also wanted the reader to have their own image of Akila as they read the book. I can adapt them to other mediums of course, but this is their original form.”

The graphic details of the scenes and situations along with the neat fleshing of the characters in the story brings to fore the author’s training in direction at New York Film Academy and his experience with filmmakers. Whether it is the description of the imagined spheres or Delhi’s roads and monuments or the strange creatures, they all help in creating a visual imagery for the reader.

At present enjoying interacting with readers and getting their response and reaction to his latest work, Balagopal says he yet to decide his next project.

Photo: AZRA SADR