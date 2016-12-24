Storming the bastion

more-in

At a time when novels in India’s regional languages could no longer be ignored, a columnist in Ananda Vikatan wrote that the entire population of educated women was divided into those who read novels and those who did not. That was in 1940. The same year, Unnava Lakshmi Bai stormed out of a literary conference in Hyderabad saying, “In a thousand years of Andhra literary history, could you not find a single woman writer to include in your discussions?”

A while after Lakshmi Bai’s outburst, things changed. The women’s movement swung a wrecking-ball at the edifice of Indian publishing and altered its face forever.

This was both assisted and followed by an unseen but unstoppable literary force. Recording that growing resistance to misogyny and prejudice lay partly in unearthing and translating publications from a time when not many editors would promote a woman writer.

This journey out of obscurity began with treasure hunting for unpublished materials. They had somehow survived, preserved either by a devoted friend or descendant or just hidden in an attic or personal library. One of the few full-length works by a woman which has reached us is Ganga Devi’s 14th century Sanskrit poem ‘Madhuravijaya’ about her husband, a prince of Kancheepuram. K. Lalitha (co-editor of the milestone work Women Writing in India, The Feminist Press/ Oxford University Publishing, OUP) for instance, located handwritten copies of Tarigonda Venkamamba’s poem in her aunt’s puja room.

A few women whose families supported their ambitions encouraged them to publish their work. Others tolerated their talented womenfolk. Of this small group, an even smaller circle was taken seriously. Even in that zone, life was not easy because there were many attempts to fence off, control or direct.

In a freewheeling interview (published in Storylines(2003) Women’s World/ Asmita), Jameela Nishat, the Dakhani Urdu poet described how there was a deep silence after she read a poem about Shakuntala to her audience. “This is not a good poem. You should have read something else,” said a famous professor. He later visited her repeatedly to try and get her to appreciate Ghalib and Hafiz. “At one point he even called me a Hindu as I have many images in my poems not usually seen in Urdu literature.”

Then there were rescue operations of writings already halfway down the abyss. Tutun Mukherjee describes how she found rare pieces in Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu, in obscure libraries while collecting one-act plays from 13 languages for her book Staging Resistance (2003, OUP).

“No one even knew whom to approach for permissions.” Till they were archaeologised and translated, these works were not accorded the importance they should have received because the literary establishment was largely in the hands of men. Yet, many counter forces were at work.

In writing and making available what was not in print before, women writers countered mainstream narratives. Though at every point a more powerful language controls the outflow from a less established one, it is those who do not seem to have any power at all who change the rules. Women Writing in India: 600 B.C. to the Present did that; in it, women writers and translators formed a double dose of life intuited in art.

Young women who achieve publishing contracts and contacts without much difficulty today may not know what a struggle it was for their foremothers to be published at all. And some of our younger colleagues probably need to be reminded how hard it was for women publishers to get where they are.

Sheila Sandhu, one of the first women to lead a publishing house (Rajkamal), founded by Aruna Asaf Ali, said, “Every day, there was unprecedented tension in the house as I began to work a twelve-hour day in an office that published in a language I could hardly even read… Rajkamal’s journal Nai Kahaniyan was my introduction to the complicated world of Hindi literature with its problems of factional, personalised literary politics.”

In 1984, Ritu Menon and Urvashi Butalia set up the first women’s press in India, Kali for Women. Six years later, Mandira Sen founded Stree. Writers like Ambai, Jyotirmoyee Devi, Mridula Garg, Ismat Chughtai and Sarah Joseph appeared in translation.

And the world changed.

Mini Krishnan is Consultant, Publishing, Oxford University Press, India.