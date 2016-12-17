Reading room

Thirty Years of SAARC - Society, Culture and Development; Rajiv Kumar & Omita Goyal, Sage, Rs. 695.

This well-researched collection provides a comprehensive assessment of SAARC. The book points out the issues and constraints that have hindered regional cooperation in South Asia. It establishes that despite being democracies, there has been little effort by member nations to promote regional cooperation in the public domain.

***

These Circuses That Sweep Through the Landscape; Tejaswini Apte-Rahm, Aleph, Rs. 299.

A fanatical collector of beetles finds out too late where his passion has led him. A woman out on a shopping spree in a glitzy mall finds she can’t go home again. A servant girl experiences cruel loss of innocence when she eats something that wasn’t meant for her. This book is a debut collection of such stories.

***

The Lobbyists - Untold Story of Oil, Gas and Energy Sector; Rajeev Jayaswal, Bloomsbury, Rs. 499.

Was India’s energy security a victim of import lobbyists? What happened between 2004 and 2014 that killed the sector, and made us more ‘dependable consumer’ for global oil producers? This book revisits a series of events that took place in those ten years to find an answer.

***

Love in Chakiwara and Other Misadventures; Muhammad Khalid Akhtar, trs Bilal Tanweer, Picador India, Rs. 499.

Chakiwara, a small Karachi neighbourhood, is unspectacular to all appearances. But inside its shops and at the street corners, there is curious business afoot. Chronicling the drama that unfolds daily, is Iqbal Hussain Changezi, bakery owner.

***

The Four Legendary Kingdoms; Matthew Reilly, hachette, Rs. 499.

Jack West Jr is back. The last thing he remembers is arriving for a meeting at a top-secret military base with his family in tow. He now awakens to find himself in a hellish scenario. Jack has been selected to take part in the Games, a series of deadly challenges designed to fulfil an ancient ritual.

***

Cinema and Society - Film and Social Change in Pakistan; Ali Khan & Ali Nobil Ahmad; Oxford University Press, Rs. 4,500.

The book presents a selection of research, essays, memoirs and journalistic writings related to film and cinephilia in Pakistan. Much of the content is historically significant and includes annotated abridgements of rare and out-of-print publications on the film industry’s early years in Lahore, Karachi and Dhaka.