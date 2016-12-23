Reading Room

A collection of 10 classic Christmas mysteries featuring fictional sleuths from Lord Peter Wimsey to Sherlock Holmes and Cadfael to Father Brown. There is murder and mayhem galore to go with some mulled wine and mistletoe. Happy Holidays!

Dr Marek Kukula, public astronomer at Royal Observatory, Greenwich, offers a tour of the most fascinating phenomena and discoveries in astronomy, revealing the myriad ways we are connected to the rest of the universe. For instance, how buried treasure in the Nile reveals the watery past of Mars and how the desolate surface of the moon holds ancient clues to Earth’s earliest life forms.

After her adopted father, astronomer Arthur Ainsworth, ends his life, Caroline is grief stricken and lost. But her father has left behind his cryptic atlas and Caroline soon begins a hunt for new answers. The story unfolds in the backdrop of real events in late 18th century-Ireland. Legendary astronomer William Herschel’s discovery is set to change the lives of all the characters in the book.

In 1500 B.C., the Vedic Aryans conquered India and created a caste system giving rise to ‘untouchables’ and relegating 20 per cent of the population to sub-human conditions. Years later, there has been much progress despite which the erstwhile untouchables continue to be victims of poverty and prejudice. The book examines the mentality behind the country’s caste system that dictates much of an Indian’s identity and existence.

This book is the first in The Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy by Chinese science fiction author Cixin Liu. Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project tries to contact aliens. An alien civilisation on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and join them or to fight against the invasion.

Born and raised in a Mullah family in a remote village in Bangladesh, Fazlur Rahman grew up with hardships and heartaches and lived amidst myths and superstitions. He soon finds comfort in medicine and goes on to become a sought-after oncologist in the U.S. The book traces his inspiring journey, from the jungles in Bangladesh to medical centres in New York and Houston.