Reading Room

The Brother; Joakim Zander, Head of Zeus/Speaking Tiger, Rs. 499

A crime novel that sweeps from the slums of Stockholm to the war-ravaged hear of Syria, Joakim Zander’s second book is the tale of Yasmine, her younger brother Fadi, and the disastrous consequences her disappearance from his life has on him.

Memoirs of Roads; Sumanta Banerjee, Oxford University Press, Rs. 695

The book delves into the 300-year-old history of Bagbazar Street, Theatre Road and Rashbehari Avenue — three of the oldest lanes in Kolkatta — and contrasts them with the globalised environs of New Town, with its flyovers and gated communities, making a prescient comment about the new patterns of urbanisation.

The Unknown Universe: In 10 Chapters; Stuart Clark, Head of Zeus/Speaking Tiger, Rs. 699

Written by the author of The Guardian blog ‘Across the Universe’, the book is a state-of-the-art guide to the universe and how our latest deep-sapace discoveries are forcing us to revisit what we know, and what we don’t know about the universe.

A Life in Science; C.N.R Rao, Penguin India, Rs. 499

One of India’s most distinguished scientists, C.N.R Rao talks about his journey in the field and the odds he had to overcome while chasing his dreams. The book also acts as a roadmap for young scientists seeking to follow in his footsteps.

The Virginity of Famous Men; Christine Sneed, Bloomsbury, Rs. 599.

In this collection, the author attempts to explore the human condition and the choices people make. Sneed’s probing stories are explorations of the compassionate and passionate impulses that are inherent in every human life.

Ashoka; Ashok K. Banker, Westland, Price not mentioned

Ashok Banker’s latest book, which follows the life of Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty, is a tale packed with action and intrigue. The young Prince must thwart a band of assassins who are targeting the royal family while guarding against a threat from within.

A Very Pukka Murder; Arjun Raj Gaind, Harper Black, Rs. 299

The death of William Russell, the English Resident of Rajpore, presents Maharaja Sikander Singh with an opportunity to exercise his love for solving mysteries. As the King unravels unexpected secrets about his unwelcome guest, pressure increase from the British establishment to cover the whole affair up.