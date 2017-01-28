New books on the shelf

Between Two Worlds - The Assamese Sikhs; Bimal Phukan, Spectrum, Rs. 695.

The book throws light on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s visit to Assam in 1669 AD and the early beginnings of the Dhubri Gurdwara. It also chronicles the history of ‘Assamese Sikhs’. The illustrious careers of some of them as well as their contribution to Assamese literature have also been mentioned.

***

A Great Reckoning - A Chief Inspector Gamache Thriller; Louise Penny, Hachette, Rs. 399.

Former Chief Inspector Gamache has been hunting killers his entire career and as the new commander of the Surete Academy, he is given the chance to combat the corruption and brutality that has been rife throughout the force. When suspicion turns to Gamache himself, the story takes on a different turn.

***

The Man Who Became Khali; Dalip Singh Rana with Vinit K. Bansal, Penguin, Rs. 250.

This is an inspirational, emotional, no-holds-barred account of a man who won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but also conquered his inner demons and physical anomalies. This is the story of how Dalip Singh Rana became the international icon — The Great Khali.

***

Contemporary West Asia - Perspectives on Change and Continuity; Ed. Sujata Ashwarya & Mujib Alam, KW Publishers Pvt. Ltd., Rs. 980.

The book provides a comprehensive analysis of the complexities of change and continuity in West Asia, its society, religion and politics. An overview of the region’s political, social and economic characteristics along with the ongoing turmoil in the region has also been presented.

***

Splintered Justice - Living the Horror of Mass Communal Violence in Bhagalpur and Gujarat; Warisha Farasat & Prita Jha, Three Essays Collective, Rs. 500.

The book indicts the State and its organs, and the mainstream political leadership in the country that has been complicit in the denial of justice. In the process, it exposes the wide gap between the equalities promised in the Constitution and the stark reality of India.

***

Zoon; Selina Sen; Tranquebar Press, Price not mentioned.

Acclaimed Bollywood director Shantanu Rai is eager to begin shooting his magnum opus, Zoon, a film on the 16th century Kashmiri queen, poet and musician. Will the movie ever be released? A powerful mingling of real and reel, past and present, played out against the violence and volatility of Kashmir.