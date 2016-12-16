Linking languages

Assimilating the unspoken voice is the most challenging part of translation and S. Vincent and M. Lawrence have lived up to it with the launch of their book The History of Prathaba Mudaliyar. “Everyone has heard about the novel but not many have read it,” says Vincent. “I do not know how Mayuram Vedanayagam Pillay was missed in literary discourses. For, he was the pioneer in promoting the cause of women’s education and was first to raise his voice to establish Tamil as the language of proceedings in court of law,” he adds.

Commending the authors at the book launch organised by the Study Centre for Indian Writing in English and Translation, The American College, C.P. Rabindranath, writer and psychiatrist, mentioned how difficult it is to translate a Tamil fiction belonging to a different century into English for modern readers. “Translation is an art by itself with its own nuances. Unlike the writers, the translators have limitations and cannot deviate much from that,” he said.

The original work was published in 1879 and there are evidences of a bildungsroman (a type of novel concerned with the education, development, and maturing of a young protagonist) in the novel. The first person narrative talks about the mischievous boyhood of Prathaba Mudaliar and shows how the protagonist evolves into a man of matured nature and heroic deeds. “Actually, it is a novel which glorifies women. Women characters in the novel, Gnanambal and her mother-in-law Suntharathanni, are well educated and strongly constructed. The two prove themselves to be women of courage and wisdom. Suntharathanni shows extraordinary qualities of leadership. Perhaps the author was the first person in Tamil Nadu to voice the cause of women, particularly the need for women’s education even before Subramania Bharathi,” Vincent says.

The novel is written for different set of readers. It reflects the cultural ethos of 19th century Tamil society. “But certain customs and social malice are still in practice and that make the novel more relevant even today,” says M. Lawrence, co-author.

The story is set in Tamil Nadu and the events take place in different parts of the State. The author Vedanayagam Pillay joined the judicial services as a record keeper and was proficient in French, Sanskrit and Latin and became munsif of Mayuram and his revolutionary thoughts took shape there.

“In spite of the weakness of the loose structure of the novel, the narration goes at a fast pace, with interesting anecdotes and turn of events. Yet another weakness of the novel is the didactic element present all through. Suntharathanni sermonises on virtues on individual and domestic life, while her daughter-in-law moralises on political administration. The author justifies the need for a moral purpose in a work of fiction. Probably, the author would have attempted to educate his readers on morality,” says Vincent.

S. Vincent and M. Lawrence have authored nine books and this is their second translation work. The book is published by Ethir Veliyeedu and is priced at Rs.175.